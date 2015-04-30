FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CMB hires for potential USD dollar senior note offering
April 30, 2015 / 2:41 AM / 2 years ago

CMB hires for potential USD dollar senior note offering

Spencer Anderson

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 30 (IFR) - China Merchants Bank has named seven banks to arrange meetings with fixed-income investors in Asia and the US starting May 4.

A 144A/Reg S US dollar senior note offering from its MTN programme may follow, depending on market conditions.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC, CM International and UBS are joint global co-ordinators, as well as joint lead managers with Wing Lung Bank and ANZ.

The bonds are expected to score ratings of Baa1/BBB+. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

