Mongolia's TDBM to issue government-guaranteed bonds

SINGAPORE, April 30 (IFR) - Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia is set to return to the US dollar market after the Government of Mongolia stepped in to guarantee its MTN programme.

The lender has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, ING and Deutsche Bank as joint bookrunners to arrange meetings with fixed-income investors in Asia, Europe and the US, starting Monday.

An offering of 144A/Reg S senior unsecured notes with a guarantee from the Government of Mongolia may follow, subject to market conditions.

Moody’s and S&P assigned ratings of B2 and B+ to the proposed offering. TDBM has cut the size of its MTN programme to US$500m from US$1bn. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)