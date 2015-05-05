FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shinsegae markets US$300m Kookmin-backed bonds
#Financials
May 5, 2015 / 3:11 AM / 2 years ago

Shinsegae markets US$300m Kookmin-backed bonds

Frances Yoon

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 5 (IFR) - Shinsegae Inc is marketing Kookmin Bank-backed US$300m 30-year non-call five benchmark notes to yield around 150bp over US Treasuries.

The Korean department store operator met investors last week in Hong Kong and Singapore and has already received indications of interest from investors.

The first call date on the Reg S notes is in 2020, which is when Kookmin’s guarantee will terminate. The notes have a 100bp step-up if the issuer does not call them.

Fitch has assigned the notes an expected rating of A, reflecting the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Kookmin Bank, rated A (stable). The notes will rank at least pari passu with other unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of Kookmin Bank.

The credit rating agency said it assumed that all bondholders would execute the “no-call-put right” on the first call date because Kookmin’s guarantee will end then.

This right states that, if the issuer elects not to redeem the notes on the first call date, each holder has the right to sell them in whole to the guarantor.

Shinsegae has ratings of AA+ from both Korea Ratings and Korea Investors Service. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

