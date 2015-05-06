CCB markets dollar bond to boost Tier 2 capital

HONG KONG, May 6 (IFR) - China Construction Bank Corporation has announced initial guidance for a Tier 2 US dollar benchmark to yield around 225bp over US Treasuries.

The Reg S 10 non-call five bond is expected to be rated BBB+ by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, a notch lower than the A1/A/A rating of the issuer.

The coupon will reset in five years to the prevailing five-year US Treasury yield plus the initial credit spread at pricing.

CCB International, Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered are joint global co-ordinators with ANZ, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.