CCB sets bullish tone for Asian bank capital

HONG KONG, May 8 (IFR) - China Construction Bank set an optimistic tone for Asian bank capital offerings this week with the region’s first US dollar offering of the year at the tightest spread so far from a Chinese lender.

CCB’s US$2bn 3.875% note priced at 242.5bp over US Treasuries, the lowest coupon and tightest spread on a Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bond from China. It is also the largest Reg S-only Tier 2 deal from a Chinese issuer, and the first bank capital offering of the year from Asia, excluding Australia and Japan.

These results bode well for the many other Chinese banks preparing to raise billions of dollars of capital this year, especially as potential issuers continue to debate whether it is worth the additional effort needed to sell such bonds in the 144A format.

“This gives them another option because most Chinese issuers are not keen on 144A deals due to disclosures, roadshow requirements, documentation and cost,” said a banker on the CCB offering.

“Unless you’re looking for a US$3bn-$5bn size, the trade shows that, below that, Reg S can be sufficient.”

Among those in the pipeline, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is preparing to issue a Tier 2 bond with itself, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and UBS as arrangers.

Bank of Communications is also mulling an Additional Tier 1 print, while China Minsheng Bank and CCB are also said to be potential issuers of AT1s.

Local demand

CCB’s final pricing came in line with Chinese T2 comparables: 2024s from CCB Asia, BoCom and Bank of China trade at G-spreads of around 235bp, 246bp and 232bp, respectively.

CCB’s bonds tightened about 5bp in secondary trading, a sign that bankers on the deal said pointed to robust underlying demand for such higher-yielding bonds.

“Investor appetite was very strong,” said the banker on the deal. “Higher returns are a good feature at a time when rates are set to rise.”

Orders reached US$7bn at the time final guidance was announced at around T+245bp. The notes were significantly tighter than initial indications in the 255bp area.

Appetite held even as Greek officials and the EU failed to make a breakthrough ahead of a major debt payment next week, and US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen warned on Wednesday of potential dangers in high equity valuations.

Asia took 88%, Europe 11% and offshore US accounts 1%. Fund managers were allocated 39%, banks 25%, insurers and pensions 13%, sovereign wealth funds 12% and private banks 11%.

Although one banker on the deal said European participation was less than expected, these market headlines were less of a concern for local Asian banks, which placed big orders for CCB’s T2s.

“I was surprised to see Chinese bank treasuries come in aggressively because they don’t generally do a lot of subordinated bond purchases,” said the banker.

“The current spreads also reflect the risks to the Chinese economy, and investors are willing to take those risks as other bank bonds like Korea and India look expensive.”

Lower rating

Going forward, life insurers and retail investors might gravitate towards higher-yielding AT1 bonds rather than the more expensive T2s, said a banker on the deal.

The Reg S 10-year non-call five offering is expected to score a BBB+ from both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, two notches lower than the issuer’s A1/A/A rating.

CCB’s T2s are rated lower than those priced last August through its Hong Kong subsidiary. CCB Asia’s US$750m 10-year non-call five had ratings of Baa1 from Moody’s and A- from Fitch because, unlike the full write-down on the parent’s bonds, its notes have an option of a partial write-down at the point of non-viability.

The coupon on the new notes will reset in five years to the prevailing five-year US Treasury yield plus the initial credit spread at pricing.

CCB International, Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered were joint global co-ordinators with ANZ, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton, Steve Garton, Tim Sifert and Dharsan Singh)