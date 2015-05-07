FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wesfarmers increases bond offering to A$500m
May 7, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Wesfarmers increases bond offering to A$500m

John Weavers

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 7 (IFR) - Wesfarmers has raised an enlarged A$500m (US$400m) from a dual tranche 5.5-year senior unsecured domestic bond offering.

ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac were joint lead managers for the transaction that was announced as a single A$300m fixed-rate issue with guidance released at 95bp area over asset swaps.

The 3.66% fixed rate bond priced at par, 90bp wide of asset swaps, alongside an additional A$200m floating-rate note at three-month BBSW plus 90bp.

The A3/A- (Moody‘s/S&P) rated Australian industrial conglomerate last visited the domestic senior unsecured market on March 1 2013 with a A$350m 4.75% seven-year MTN priced at asset swaps plus 115bp. Wesfarmers subsequently targeted deeper offshore markets with a US$750m five-year 144A/Reg S trade on March 13 2013 and a 600m euros (US$708m) seven-year Eurobond sale last October. (Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Daniel Stanton)

