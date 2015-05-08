FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Minsheng Banking mandates for US dollar senior bond
May 8, 2015 / 2:06 AM / 2 years ago

China Minsheng Banking mandates for US dollar senior bond

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 8 (IFR) - China Minsheng Banking Corp’s Hong Kong branch has mandated UBS, Citigroup, HSBC and CMBC Hong Kong Branch as joint global co-ordinators for a senior unsecured US dollar bond offering.

The JGCs are also joint bookrunners with Barclays, China Construction Bank (Asia), Agricultural Bank of China, BOCOM Hong Kong Branch, Deutsche Bank and Jefferies.

Fixed-income meetings will start next Monday and will take place in Hong Kong, Singapore and London.

CMBC Hong Kong branch is rated BBB (stable) by S&P.

The proposed Reg S notes will be issued off its US$5bn MTN programme.

Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Steve Garton and Dharsan Singh

