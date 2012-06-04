Indonesia eyes coal output quota, higher royalties -official

NUSA DUA, Indonesia June 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia is considering a quota on coal production and higher royalties in a bid to increase domestic supply, a senior official in the Directorate General of Minerals and Coal told Reuters on Monday.

“We’re thinking about controlling coal production. It would be one of the ways because coal production is very high now. Maybe royalties will be revised also. Royalties at the moment are too low,” said Edi Prasodjo, coal market director at the directorate.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Coaltrans conference in Bali. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Fayen Wong; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Ed Davies)