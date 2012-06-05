FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Indonesia coal consumption seen doubling by 2022 -PLN
#Basic Materials
June 5, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Indonesia coal consumption seen doubling by 2022 -PLN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of PLN executive)

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, June 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s coal consumption is expected to reach 125.7 million tonnes in 2022, up from 57.3 million tonnes in 2012, state utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) said on Monday.

It estimated demand would rise to 63.2 million tonnes next year and about 68 million tonnes by 2014.

“Our coal demand is growing very quickly and it will top 100 million tonnes soon after 2017,” said Helmi Najamuddin, the head of PLN’s coal division. He was speaking at the Coaltrans conference in Bali. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Fayen Wong; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Ed Davies)

