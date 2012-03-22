HIGHLIGHTS-Asia Q1 Business Sentiment Survey by sector

March 22 (Reuters) - Business sentiment at Asia’s top companies has soared in this year’s first quarter following three straight quarterly declines, buoyed by signs of recovery in the United States and some steadying of Europe’s debt crisis, though worries persist over rising costs and the overall global economy.

The Thomson Reuters-INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index jumped to 74 from 57 in the fourth quarter of 2011. An index above 50 indicates a positive outlook.

The index was compiled from a poll of more than 100 executives at Asia’s top firms between March 12-19.

Following are key sector highlights from the poll:

AIRLINES: SPLIT

The airlines sector was divided, with one of the two carriers surveyed reporting a positive outlook and one negative, a similar result to the two preceding quarters. The main concern for both was a sharp rise in fuel prices.

AUTOS: TURNING MORE POSITIVE

Three of the five auto companies surveyed reported a positive outlook while two were neutral - a marked improvement from the previous quarter when companies were either negative or neutral. Despite that improving sentiment, the major concern for car makers is the uncertainty around growth in China, the world’s top auto market, where sales growth hit a historic low of 5.2 percent in 2011.

BUILDING: MORE OPTIMISM

Builders are feeling more optimistic about the future, with three of the four companies surveyed responding positively compared with one positive and two neutral replies last quarter. For two of the four companies surveyed, economic uncertainty is the main concern, while rising costs was cited by another.

DRUGS: NEUTRAL

All three Japanese drugmakers surveyed, including Takeda and Astellas, are neutral about the future, while one Indian company remains positive, as it was last quarter. The three in Japan cited concerns about currency volatility, while two others feel economic uncertainty will be the biggest deterrent to future growth.

FINANCIALS: POSITIVE

More than half the banks and insurers responded positively on the outlook for their companies on hopes the financial sector could see increased growth compared with the last quarter, when 10 of 13 companies surveyed were neutral. Banks in Singapore, China and India were more upbeat, while Australian banks held a neutral outlook. Economic uncertainty, caused by the Greek debt crisis and slowing growth in China, continue to be the main concern for 11 of the banks surveyed.

FOOD: NEUTRAL

Two of the four food and drinks companies surveyed maintained a positive outlook while the remainder were neutral, marking a slight up-tick from the last quarter when three were neutral and one positive. Japanese drinks companies held a neutral outlook, citing rising costs, currency volatility and economic uncertainty as concerns.

PROPERTY: OUTLOOK NUDGING UP

Property companies are mildly upbeat with two of the five companies surveyed feeling positive and the rest neutral compared with a more bearish outlook last quarter. Two Chinese developers surveyed maintained a neutral view after slowing growth in Asia’s largest economy hit house sales.

RESOURCES: POSITIVE

Miners and steelmakers are feeling more positive about the future with six of 11 companies surveyed responding positively, four holding a neutral outlook and one in negative territory. The main concern for the Chinese companies surveyed is rising costs, while Japanese steelmakers, including Nippon Steel and JFE are worried about currency volatility. Indian companies have cited regulatory issues as the main issue.

RETAIL: NEUTRAL

Retail sentiment across Asia remained unchanged with three of the 7 companies surveyed feeling positive and the remainder neutral, largely in line with the previous quarter.

SHIPPING: POSITIVE

The outlook of two of the three shipping companies surveyed improved from neutral to positive since the fourth quarter in a sign of improving sentiment. The main concern remains economic uncertainty with one company citing freight rate volatility as an issue.

TECH: TURNING MORE BULLISH

Sentiment among technology companies improved with 50 percent feeling positive about the future and the remainder neutral. In the previous quarter nearly 30 percent of the companies surveyed were negative about the future. Half of the 16 companies surveyed are worried about economic uncertainty, while Chinese firms have flagged rising costs and Indian companies cite changing regulations.