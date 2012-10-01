COMMENT: Artificial enhancement is the wrong model for Asia

* Asian banks offer letters of credit instead of loans

* Lenders still on the hook with structure

* Restructuring would be harder to deal with

By Jonathan Rogers

Oct 1 (IFR) - Bond bankers at Goldman Sachs and DBS showed themselves to be true men of letters last week. In the case of DBS, the Singapore bank’s letter of credit helped it close a rare sole mandate on a US dollar bond (for China Resources Cement), while something called an annex letter featured on Goldman’s trade for an SPV owned by the Malaysian state of Sarawak. Korea Development Bank, Hana Bank and Woori had a go as well, providing LCs on a deal for Doosan Infracore.

Whatever happened to good old-fashioned standalone issuance? There’s a record tally of new US dollar deals from Asia this year to underscore the fact that the region’s primary offshore debt market is in as rude a state of health as it ever has been. But every rampant bull market contains distortions, particularly at the end of the run, and I would argue that the provision of a letter as a form of credit enhancement is one such distortion in the ongoing new issue jamboree.

At the centre of the letter-of-credit debate is the question of whether these issuers could have come to the market on a standalone basis. In the case of Doosan and China Resources Cement the answer is probably “no”, and certainly not at the competitive levels of term funding which each managed to achieve last week.

I suspect there will be more men of letters emerging in Asia’s primary markets.

Meanwhile, Doosan Infracore has once again demonstrated that it is a much-favoured conglomerate as far as the powers that be in South Korea are concerned, with KDB stepping up again with a guarantee for the company’s US$500m 30-year hybrid last week. This time it is spreading the risk with Hana and Woori, rather than providing the guarantee on its own as it did on a US$350m trade for Doosan last December.

Ignoring the distorting effect of credit enhancement for now, the Doosan trade was one of the smartest seen in the G3 primary market for a long time. Doosan managed to get equity accounting treatment on the paper, meaning it didn’t degrade its financial ratios via the issuance. And it would have struggled to raise the funds in the market on a standalone basis at anything other than the most onerous rate. Ditto for a bilateral or syndicated loan.

But while the funds are not being directly lent to Doosan off the three banks’ balance sheets, that balance sheet is in effect tied up. The banks end up with a contingent liability to Doosan that they might well have to shoulder given the company’s indebtedness and fragile operating profits. Still, they are earning a fee rumoured to be around the 100bp mark for guaranteeing a put attached to the deal at year five - and that’s a nice little earner not to be sniffed at.

It’s the same story on DBS’s deal last week for China Resources Cement, with the fee on the US$400m five-year Reg S trade rumoured (it’s a closely-guarded secret) to be in the same ballpark.

But where will this enthusiasm for guarantees end? Are the banks about to go out and guarantee every issuer that can’t tap the offshore bond markets on a standalone basis at anything other than a prohibitive rate? That would represent the ultimate bank-initiated piece of disintermediation, effectively replacing traditional loans with an upfront fee and a contingent liability. Some may find that hard to resist in the Basel III world of risk weightings and tougher capital rules.

There are, however, plenty of problems with that approach. A bank on the lending hook to a troubled company is better-placed to restructure and term out the loan through negotiation even if it means wearing a big haircut, whereas the guarantor on a bond could end up on the hook for the whole lot.

I suspect, as we enter the fourth quarter and the usual league table grab gets underway with full force, that there will be more men of letters emerging in Asia’s primary markets. That’s not best banking practice. Banks should be focusing on lending or distributing instead.

Should the downturn hit Asia with the same vengeance as it has hit Europe and the US, there will be a lot of hair-raising moments that might prompt the banks doing the guaranteeing to wish they had simply stuck to their knitting.