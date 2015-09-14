Asian bond orders might no longer be an open book

HONG KONG, Sept 14 (IFR) - Asian bankers are debating an end to the release of order book statistics on new bond issues in a move that would challenge investors’ demands for greater transparency.

The discussions highlight concerns over inconsistent disclosure standards from one deal to the next, a fact that some bankers blame on issuers’ requests for confidentiality.

The process by which investors are allocated bonds has long been a controversial topic, as many asset managers have complained that the current system remains unfairly opaque. But any disclosure relating to demand and distribution remains entirely voluntary, leading to differing approaches among underwriters.

Once priced, most international bond offerings from Asia are followed by a note to investors detailing the breakdown of allocations by investor type and location. Traders and investors like these details as they give them some clues as to how the new issue will perform in secondary markets. On the other side, however, some bankers and issuers say distribution statistics encourage funds to target certain bonds in secondary if they believe allocations to be weak.

“There are a lot more people saying we shouldn’t put out book stats anymore,” said a debt capital markets head at a European bank in Hong Kong. “There are still some bankers that don’t have a problem with it, but a decision like this should be collective, so it could take some time.”

Investors are not happy with the idea of less transparency, but acknowledged that bankers were under no obligation to release statistics.

“It certainly wouldn’t help us,” said the head of fixed income at a major asset manager based in Hong Kong. “We use the stats to help us make decisions in the secondary, and it gives us an idea of the strength of the book. The process is already hard enough to assess.”

No regulation

Regulators are aware of the lack of consistency but have so far stopped short of prescribing any rules. In June the Bank of England released its Fair and Effective Markets Review, which revealed a split between buy-side and sell-side participants over the issue of order book transparency and disclosure.

“The Investment Association called for consistent public disclosure of geographical location, and type, of investors and other information which would allow greater scrutiny of allocations,” the report said. “By contrast, only a minority of the market practitioner panel supported a greater level of transparency on allocations.”

The FEMR report also said that, while the International Capital Markets Association provided non-binding guidance on best practices in the bookbuilding process, and some bookrunners did choose to produce distribution reports, there was no legal requirement for firms to do so, nor were these reports standardised.

The availability of order book statistics varies substantially depending on the region. In the US, the world’s biggest bond market, details are rarely circulated, and bankers claim there is little demand for further information from investors who generally seem comfortable that underwriters are allocating deals appropriately. Statistics are more common in Europe, where regulatory and political trends are demanding ever-increasing levels of transparency.

The situation in Asia is somewhat more complicated. Bankers say that there is huge demand for information around new issues, both from investors who want clarity on how a deal is progressing and issuers who want to show off how big their order books were. However, some issuers do not want their banks to give out any more information than is legally required - a stance that is especially popular among Chinese borrowers.

For example, no details on demand were provided on last week’s US$200m five-year bond for China Securities International Finance Holding, managed by eight Chinese banks.

“Frankly I’d much rather not give out stats. It’s a pain and takes a lot of time to get the issuer and all the banks to sign off on it,” said a syndication head based in Hong Kong at a major Western investment bank. “But there is strong demand for it in Asia, and the problem is that if you don’t give it out, some accounts will whine about it and get it from somewhere and then there could be asymmetric information coming out.”

ICMA officials said there had been some debate and disagreement on the issue among their members, but that it would be very difficult to get the industry to agree on a blanket ban of statistics or find a way they could be released to everyone’s satisfaction. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson; editing by Steve Garton and Daniel Stanton)