Asian 2015 term diesel contracts turn cheaper on supply glut

* Falling oil prices, new refining capacity cause uncertainty

* Spot prices may weaken as more supply comes in

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Term contracts for diesel supply this year in Asia have been struck at significantly lower prices compared to the previous year due to a glut of the industrial and transport fuel that is only expected to worsen, traders with knowledge of the matter said.

Contracts have, in some cases, been negotiated at up to a tenth of differentials to benchmark Singapore quotes or at 50 percent of last year’s term premiums, they said. GO005-SIN

Refiners and large consumers typically enter into talks from late November to early January each year to nail down annual supply volumes and prices for diesel and other fuels.

While the slump in crude oil prices this time has helped stoke some demand for the fuel, volatile price movements and the start-up of new refineries in the Middle East and India are making buyers wary of being tied to term contracts, traders say.

“Because of the anticipated increase in supply, there have been fewer market participants (in term contracts),” a trader with a North Asian refinery said.

The lacklustre interest in term contracts and the weaker contract rates could put further pressure on spot diesel prices, as more supply finds its way into the spot market.

South Korea’s S-Oil Corp cancelled its term offers for gasoil and diesel this year and opted to offer the cargoes in the spot market.

Some term buyers were caught on the wrong side of the market in 2014 when spot prices fell below term levels set at the start of the year due to weaker economies and an increase in supplies. They do not want to repeat this experience, traders said.

NEW REFINERIES

Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp finalised its 500 ppm sulphur gasoil contracts for this year with nine buyers, compared with 11 buyers for its 2014 term, while Taiwan’s CPC Corp and India’s Reliance Industries negotiated their 2015 term contracts at far lower levels than last year, traders said.

The companies could not be contacted for comment.

Diesel supplies from the Middle East have been climbing. The 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) Jubail refinery, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and France’s Total, reached full production in August 2014 while the 400,000 bpd Yanbu refinery, run with China’s Sinopec, shipped its first diesel cargo last week.

The 420,000 bpd Ruwais refinery in the United Arab Emirates and the 300,000 bpd Paradip refinery in India are also seen starting this year.

With the new Middle East refineries planning to ship diesel to Europe and Africa, Indian private refiners such as Reliance are forced to explore new opportunities.

Reliance started supplying diesel into Australia from late last year despite freight charges costing more than shipping the cargoes from Singapore or North Asia, traders said. (Editing by Henning Gloystein and Muralikumar Anantharaman)