Asian demand flags as caution takes hold

* Reg S only deals suffer

* US investors take driving seat

* Interest in high-yield dwindles

By Neha D‘Silva

Nov 16 (IFR) - As a bumper year for bond sales in Asia nears a close, investors in the region are beginning to show clear signs that they are full. Two new US-dollar issues from the Asia Pacific were pulled this week, while the transactions that did price came with smaller order books, less aggressive pricing and relied far more heavily on US and European investors

“Asian investors are showing signs of fatigue,” noted one portfolio manager in Singapore. “I have had a pretty good run and my book is up more than 18%. So, why am I going to buy more risk? Bankers are trying to sell it to me, but I don’t want to buy,” he added.

With US investors becoming more important drivers, issuers are quickly shifting back to 144a structures, as Reg S-only deals have become more difficult to pull off.

“The quick-to-print transactions are not happening anymore,” said the portfolio manager.

The pullback from risk has affected lower-rated credits the most, and a number of high-yield bonds had a hard time crossing the finish line last week. A proposed issue from Australia’s BlueScope Steel, rated B1/BB-, fizzled before launch, while unrated Far East Consortium postponed an opportunistic Reg S-only trade it had announced late the previous Friday.

While Ba1/BB+ rated China Aoyuan completed a US$125m trade, it scraped through with an order book of US$200m to price at 14.5%.

“I think the window for lower-quality high-yield has closed. I would still look into good high-yield names with reasonable yield, but other people and I are definitely getting very cautious. I will begin to rotate more to investment grade this month,” said a Hong Kong-based high-yield portfolio manager.

A five-year bond from Ba3/BB- rated Gemdale, priced at the beginning of the week, was the only issue that saw books more than 4x oversubscribed, but it underperformed in secondary as markets deteriorated.

All other deals this week, including a global sukuk from the Republic of Indonesia, were, at most, 2.5x covered. Just a month ago, oversubscription levels were regularly above 10x, mostly on the back of Asian demand.

US SUPPORT KEY

Even in the investment-grade market, Asian demand appears to be flagging. A US$1bn three-year bond from Aa3/A+/AA- rated Export-Import Bank of Korea last Wednesday drew 75% of its demand from outside Asia, one of the lowest participations of investors from the region in any high-grade bond this year.

Total demand was a relatively modest US$2.5bn and Asian accounts were the first to jump ship once guidance was tightened. However, the US$1bn trade performed well in the secondary, underlining the value of US support.

Meanwhile, China Taiping Insurance showed the drawback to the Asia-targeted Reg S-only format that had become popular in recent months. The BBB-/BBB+ rated company priced a US$300m 10-year deal after attracting demand of US$700m, 40% of that from private banks, only for the bonds to widen 10bp out of the box even though the paper was priced at least 12bp wide to comps.

With the Reg S market on shaky ground, B3/B-rated Studio City Finance’s decision to target a global audience with a 144a transaction is looking smarter. Asian accounts are saying that the deal’s best chance to get done is to get US accounts interested - especially since US investors are keen followers of the gaming industry.

“That is their core audience right now,” said the Hong Kong portfolio manager.

The company, a unit of Melco Crown Entertainment, has sent out an aggressive initial price talk of 8.25% area for its eight-year non-call three notes which was revised up 25bp to 8.50% but even at this level investors are showing reluctance to buy.

Proceeds will be used to fund the construction of a resort in Macau. “8.5% for a project which won’t come through for years is hard to swallow but maybe they will call up some friends to buy,” said a Hong Kong-based high yield portfolio manager.

Compared to Melco Crown’s 2018s, which trade at 4%, the Studio City bonds look attractive. This is more so since the deal is leaning on support from its parent, which is well known in the US. These days, it seems like that is more important than having a following at home. (Reporting By Neha D‘Silva; editing by Christopher Langner and Steve Garton)