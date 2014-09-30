FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman leads Asia-Pac Q3 ECM deals; UBS top fee earner
September 30, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

Goldman leads Asia-Pac Q3 ECM deals; UBS top fee earner

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs led
underwriting rankings in Asia Pacific ex-Japan equity capital
markets (ECM) in the first nine months of 2014, preliminary data
released by Thomson Reuters showed. ECM deal volumes rose 20.4
percent from the same period in 2013 to $146.8 billion,
according to the data.
    Proceeds from initial public offerings led the ECM
expansion, surging 80 percent to $40.2 billion on increased
activity in Hong Kong and Australia and as new listings resumed
in China after a hiatus of more than one year.
    Following is a list of the region's top ECM underwriters in
the first nine months of the year and the estimated fees earned
on deals.
    
 Bank              Deal volume      Change     Rank      Rank 
                    (in $ mln)   from Q3/2013  2014      2013   
    
---------------------------------------------------------------
Goldman Sachs         11,948       -5.8 pct      1          2
UBS                    9,724      -38.2 pct      2          1
Morgan Stanley         7,680       77.9 pct      3          5
Citigroup              7,215       90.4 pct      4          8
China Securities Co.   5,805      119.0 pct      5         14
Bank of America        5,363       57.8 pct      6         10
CITIC                  4,883       62.4 pct      7         12
Credit Suisse          4,696       16.0 pct      8          7
Macquarie              4,599       27.3 pct      9          9
JPMorgan               4,212       -9.3 pct     10          3
     
Source: Thomson Reuters
    
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
Bank                    Q3/2014 fees              Change
                         (in $ mln)           from Q3/2013
---------------------------------------------------------------
UBS                        190.2                31.3 pct
Goldman Sachs              190.1                91.7 pct
Credit Suisse              171.9               133.4 pct
Morgan Stanley             158.5               213.3 pct
CITIC Group                150.4                85.6 pct
Citigroup                  138.1               150.8 pct
JPMorgan                   136.9                76.0 pct
Deutsche Bank              110.5                95.7 pct
China Securities Co.       104.6                58.9 pct
Guotai Junan Securities    101.9               161.5 pct
Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting

 (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

