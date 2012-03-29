Citigroup leads AsiaPac ECM in Q1, Guosen tops fees

HONG KONG, March 30 (Reuters) - Stock sales in Asia-Pacific ex-Japan dropped 37 percent in the first quarter of 2012 from a year earlier to $36.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data through March 28. Issuance in the period fell to the lowest volume since the second quarter of 2009. Following is a list of the top equity capital market underwriters in Asia ex-Japan in the first three months of 2012 and the estimated fees earned on deals. Bank Deal volume Rank Rank (in US$ mln) Q12012 Q12011 -------------------------------------------------------------- Citigroup 3,888 1 7 UBS 3,048 2 2 Goldman Sachs 2,705 3 1 JP Morgan 2,540 4 6 Morgan Stanley 1,957 5 4 BofA Merrill Lynch 1,573 6 15 Deutsche Bank 1,435 7 3 Credit Suisse 1,227 8 10 Citic Securities 1,131 9 12 Guosen Securities 1,115 10 5 Source: Thomson Reuters --------------------------------------------------------------- Bank Q12012 fees Rank Change (in US$ mln) Q12012 from 2011 --------------------------------------------------------------- Guosen Securities 64.7 1 -28.9 pct Citic Securities 42.2 2 +162.0 pct Goldman Sachs 32.3 3 -38.8 pct UBS 32.0 4 -43.6 pct JPMorgan 31.0 5 -30.9 pct Morgan Stanley 26.8 6 +40.7 pct GF Securities 23.2 7 -13.4 pct Hongyuan Securities 22.6 8 +305.6 pct Minsheng Securities 21.2 9 -43.7 pct Ping An Securities 21.0 10 -74.9 pct Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting