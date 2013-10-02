FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADB lowers 2013, 2014 developing Asia growth, inflation forecasts
#Market News
October 2, 2013

ADB lowers 2013, 2014 developing Asia growth, inflation forecasts

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB)
released an update to its 2013 outlook for developing Asia,
spanning 45 countries in Asia and the Pacific.
    The report is available on the ADB's website www.adb.org
    For a related story, see 
        
    
GDP GROWTH, pct  Actual             --Forecast--       
Subregion/
Economy          2012          2013                2014     
                            -----------        --------------
                        Oct   July   April    Oct   July  April 
CENTRAL ASIA     5.6    5.4    5.3    5.5     6.0    6.0    6.0
EAST ASIA        6.5    6.6    6.7    7.1     6.6    6.7    7.1 
  China          7.8    7.6    7.7    8.2     7.4    7.5    8.0 
SOUTH ASIA       5.0    4.7    5.6    5.7     5.5    6.2    6.2 
  India          5.0    4.7    5.8    6.0     5.7    6.5    6.5 
SOUTHEAST ASIA   5.6    4.9    5.2    5.4     5.3    5.6    5.7 
  Indonesia      6.2    5.7    --     6.4     6.0     --    6.6
  Malaysia       5.6    4.3    --     5.3     5.0     --    5.5 
  
  Philippines    6.8    7.0    --     6.0     6.1     --    5.9 
 
  Singapore      1.3    2.6    --     2.6     3.5     --    3.7
  Thailand       6.5    3.8    --     4.9     4.9     --    5.0
  Vietnam        5.2    5.2    --     5.2     5.5     --    5.6
THE PACIFIC      7.5    5.2    5.0    5.2     5.5    5.5    5.5
________________________________________________________________
    
DEVELOPING ASIA  6.1    6.0    6.3    6.6     6.2    6.4    6.7 


INFLATION, pct   Actual             --Forecast--       
Subregion/
Economy         2012           2013                 2014     
                           -------------        --------------
                         Oct   July   April    Oct   July  April
CENTRAL ASIA    5.1      6.7    6.7    6.7     6.8    6.8    6.7
EAST ASIA       2.6      2.4    2.4    3.1     2.7    2.7    3.3
  China         2.6      2.5    2.5    3.2     2.7    2.7    3.5
SOUTH ASIA      7.9      6.7    6.7    7.4     7.0    6.9    7.1
  India         7.4      6.5    6.5    7.2     6.8    6.6    6.8
SOUTHEAST ASIA  3.9      4.7    4.3    4.2     4.3    4.2    4.1
  Indonesia     4.3      7.2    --     5.2     5.5     --    4.7
  Malaysia      1.7      2.2    --     2.2     3.0     --    3.0
   
  Philippines   3.2      3.0    --     3.6     3.5     --    3.8
  
  Singapore     4.5      3.2    --     3.8     3.0     --    3.0
  Thailand      3.0      2.6    --     3.2     2.9     --    3.1
  Vietnam       9.2      6.5    --     7.5     7.2     --    8.2
THE PACIFIC     4.3      5.7    5.7    6.1     6.0    5.9    6.3
________________________________________________________________

    AVERAGE     3.7      3.6    3.5    4.0     3.7    3.7    4.2


Source: ADB's Asian Development Outlook 2013 Update
Central Asia: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz
Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan
East Asia: China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Mongolia, Taiwan
South Asia: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives,
Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka
Southeast Asia: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia,
Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam
Pacific: Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, Cook Islands,
Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia,
Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu

