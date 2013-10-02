ADB lowers 2013, 2014 developing Asia growth, inflation forecasts

MANILA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) released an update to its 2013 outlook for developing Asia, spanning 45 countries in Asia and the Pacific. The report is available on the ADB's website www.adb.org For a related story, see GDP GROWTH, pct Actual --Forecast-- Subregion/ Economy 2012 2013 2014 ----------- -------------- Oct July April Oct July April CENTRAL ASIA 5.6 5.4 5.3 5.5 6.0 6.0 6.0 EAST ASIA 6.5 6.6 6.7 7.1 6.6 6.7 7.1 China 7.8 7.6 7.7 8.2 7.4 7.5 8.0 SOUTH ASIA 5.0 4.7 5.6 5.7 5.5 6.2 6.2 India 5.0 4.7 5.8 6.0 5.7 6.5 6.5 SOUTHEAST ASIA 5.6 4.9 5.2 5.4 5.3 5.6 5.7 Indonesia 6.2 5.7 -- 6.4 6.0 -- 6.6 Malaysia 5.6 4.3 -- 5.3 5.0 -- 5.5 Philippines 6.8 7.0 -- 6.0 6.1 -- 5.9 Singapore 1.3 2.6 -- 2.6 3.5 -- 3.7 Thailand 6.5 3.8 -- 4.9 4.9 -- 5.0 Vietnam 5.2 5.2 -- 5.2 5.5 -- 5.6 THE PACIFIC 7.5 5.2 5.0 5.2 5.5 5.5 5.5 ________________________________________________________________ DEVELOPING ASIA 6.1 6.0 6.3 6.6 6.2 6.4 6.7 INFLATION, pct Actual --Forecast-- Subregion/ Economy 2012 2013 2014 ------------- -------------- Oct July April Oct July April CENTRAL ASIA 5.1 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.8 6.8 6.7 EAST ASIA 2.6 2.4 2.4 3.1 2.7 2.7 3.3 China 2.6 2.5 2.5 3.2 2.7 2.7 3.5 SOUTH ASIA 7.9 6.7 6.7 7.4 7.0 6.9 7.1 India 7.4 6.5 6.5 7.2 6.8 6.6 6.8 SOUTHEAST ASIA 3.9 4.7 4.3 4.2 4.3 4.2 4.1 Indonesia 4.3 7.2 -- 5.2 5.5 -- 4.7 Malaysia 1.7 2.2 -- 2.2 3.0 -- 3.0 Philippines 3.2 3.0 -- 3.6 3.5 -- 3.8 Singapore 4.5 3.2 -- 3.8 3.0 -- 3.0 Thailand 3.0 2.6 -- 3.2 2.9 -- 3.1 Vietnam 9.2 6.5 -- 7.5 7.2 -- 8.2 THE PACIFIC 4.3 5.7 5.7 6.1 6.0 5.9 6.3 ________________________________________________________________ AVERAGE 3.7 3.6 3.5 4.0 3.7 3.7 4.2 Source: ADB's Asian Development Outlook 2013 Update Central Asia: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan East Asia: China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Mongolia, Taiwan South Asia: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka Southeast Asia: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam Pacific: Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu