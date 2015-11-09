FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar energy minister says too early to predict OPEC outcome
#Energy
November 9, 2015 / 2:43 PM / 2 years ago

Qatar energy minister says too early to predict OPEC outcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - It is too early to forecast the outcome of oil producer group OPEC’s Dec. 4 policy meeting, Qatari energy minister Mohammad bin Saleh al-Sada said on Monday.

“It is a little too early to predict what would be the outcome of the next meeting but we are watching the situation closely,” Sada, who is also acting president of OPEC, told a news conference.

He said current oil prices were failing to encourage investors.

“A fair price (would) take into consideration the sustainability of growth coupled with incentives to the investors and that is not a figure hard and strong, but it is a dynamic.”

Sada was speaking after an Asian ministerial energy roundtable in the Qatari capital Doha. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Tom Finn; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
