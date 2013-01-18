FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
42 Asian equity funds among world's top 100 in 2012 -Lipper
January 18, 2013 / 3:19 AM / 5 years ago

42 Asian equity funds among world's top 100 in 2012 -Lipper

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Nishant Kumar
    HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Forty-two mutual funds
investing in Asia stormed into the list of the world's top 100
best performing equity funds in 2012 as regional markets from
India to Southeast Asia rallied.
    The top 100 list includes 14 equity funds each from Pakistan
and Thailand and nine from India, according to an analysis of
data for 27,153 actively managed equity mutual funds tracked by
Thomson Reuters Lipper globally.
    The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100 share index
 surged 49 percent, while Bangkok's benchmark SET index
 finished 35.8 percent up last year, making them the two
best performing share markets in Asia.
    The Asia-focused funds produced an average return of 61.5
percent, outperforming the top market in the region as well as
the 18.6 percent advance in the MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.
    Nearly 7,300 equity funds investing in Asia and tracked by
Lipper returned an average 17.9 percent in 2012. By comparison,
non-Asian funds gained 13.3 percent, the data showed.  
    
  ASIAN EQUITY FUNDS IN WORLD'S TOP-100
  -------------------------------------
  For a list in PDF, click: link.reuters.com/xar35t 
 Rank  Fund Name                       Geographical        2012
                                       Focus         Return (%)
 4     Golden Arrow Selected Stocks    Pakistan          105.29
       Fund                                          
 15    Bualuang Top-Ten                Thailand           75.92
 18    Safeway Mutual Fund Limited     Pakistan           74.23
 20    ICICI Prudential Banking &      India              72.21
       Fincl Services-Growth                         
 26    NAFA Stock Fund                 Pakistan           69.40
 30    CAM Philippines Equity Fund     Philippines        66.44
 31    UOB Smart Dividend-Focused      Thailand           66.38
       Equity                                        
 32    AKD Opportunity Fund            Pakistan           65.82
 34    Nomura Asia Series (Nomura      Philippines        65.20
       Philippine Focus)                             
 35    Smallco Investment              Australia          64.77
 39    PYN Elite                       Far East exc       64.03
                                       Japan         
 42    JS Pension Savings Fund -       Pakistan           62.59
       Equity Sub Fund                               
 45    Asian Stocks Fund Limited       Pakistan           61.07
 47    Atlas Stock Market Fund         Pakistan           60.69
 49    Reliance Banking                India              60.52
       Fd-Retail-Growth Pl-Growth                    
       Option                                        
 51    JS Growth Fund                  Pakistan           60.43
 52    Pakistan Pension Fund-Equity    Pakistan           60.31
       Sub Fund                                      
 64    Kokusai Asia Real Estate        Asia               59.31
       Related Equity Open             (ex-Japan)    
 65    Sub Bualuang Open-end           Thailand           58.88
 66    UTI Banking Sector              India              58.71
       Fund-Regular Plan-Income                      
 68    Buakaew Open-end                Thailand           58.50
 70    Buakaew 2 Open-end              Thailand           58.43
 71    Bualuang Long-Term Equity       Thailand           58.32
 73    Bualuang Capital Open-end       Thailand           58.27
 74    Bualuang Equity RMF             Thailand           58.19
 76    Sahara Banking and Financial    India              58.16
       Services Fund-Growth                          
 77    Religare Banking Fund-Growth    India              58.13
 78    Reliance Media & Entertainment  India              57.96
       Fund-Growth Plan                              
 80    Atlas Pension Islamic Fund -    Pakistan           57.61
       Equity Sub Fund                               
 81    1 A.M. Valued Stock - Dividend  Thailand           57.56
 82    Buakaew Income                  Thailand           57.47
 83    Bualuang Thanakom Open-end      Thailand           57.08
 84    Bualuang Infrastructure RMF     Thailand           56.91
 85    Bualuang Infrastructure         Thailand           56.84
       Open-end                                      
 88    SBI MSFU Emerging Business      India              56.31
       Fund-Growth                                   
 90    Atlas Pension Fund - Equity     Pakistan           55.93
       Sub Fund                                      
 91    Pakistan Islamic Pension        Pakistan           55.70
       Fund-Equity Sub Fund                          
 92    SBI Magnum Sector Funds         India              55.30
       Umbrella-FMCG                                 
 93    Principal Emerging Bluechip     India              55.03
       Fund-Growth                                   
 96    ABL Stock Fund                  Pakistan           54.39
 98    Aberdeen Small Cap              Thailand           54.09
 99    JS Islamic Fund                 Pakistan           54.07
    Source: Thomson Reuters Lipper
    Return calculated for primary, actively managed equity
mutual funds. All returns are in local currency of the fund.

 (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

