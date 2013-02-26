FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-43 Asian equity funds among world's top 100 in 2012-Lipper
#Financials
February 26, 2013 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-43 Asian equity funds among world's top 100 in 2012-Lipper

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Corrects story and table after Lipper changes returns for
Asian Stocks Fund to 72.26 pct from 61.07 pct and reclassifies
MCB Dynamic Stock Fund to equity fund from mixed asset fund.
Ranks and number of Asian funds changes to 43 from 42 in world's
top 100.)
    By Nishant Kumar
    HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Forty-three mutual funds
investing in Asia stormed into the list of the world's top 100
best performing equity funds in 2012 as regional markets from
India to Southeast Asia rallied.
    The top 100 list includes 15 equity funds from Pakistan and
14 from Thailand and nine from India, according to an analysis
of data for 27,431 actively managed equity mutual funds tracked
by Thomson Reuters Lipper globally.
    The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100 share index
 surged 49 percent, while Bangkok's benchmark SET index
 finished 35.8 percent up last year, making them the two
best performing share markets in Asia.
    The Asia-focused funds produced an average return of 62.3
percent, outperforming the top market in the region as well as
the 18.6 percent advance in the MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.
    Nearly 7,300 equity funds investing in Asia and tracked by
Lipper returned an average 17.9 percent in 2012. By comparison,
non-Asian funds gained 13.2 percent, the data showed.  
    
  ASIAN EQUITY FUNDS IN WORLD'S TOP-100
  -------------------------------------
  For a list in PDF, click: link.reuters.com/mug36t
 Rank  Fund Name                  Geographical        2012
                                  Focus         Return (%)
 5     Golden Arrow Selected      Pakistan          105.25
       Stocks Fund                              
 6     AKD Opportunity Fund       Pakistan           95.60
 17    Bualuang Top-Ten           Thailand           75.92
 20    Safeway Mutual Fund        Pakistan           74.23
       Limited                                  
 22    Asian Stocks Fund Limited  Pakistan           72.26
 23    ICICI Prudential Banking   India              72.21
       & Fincl Services-Growth                  
 29    NAFA Stock Fund            Pakistan           69.40
 32    CAM Philippines Equity     Philippines        66.44
       Fund                                     
 33    UOB Smart                  Thailand           66.38
       Dividend-Focused Equity                  
 35    Nomura Asia Series         Philippines        65.20
       (Nomura Philippine Focus)                
 36    Smallco Investment         Australia          64.77
 40    PYN Elite                  Far East exc       64.03
                                  Japan         
 43    JS Pension Savings Fund -  Pakistan           62.59
       Equity Sub Fund                          
 47    Atlas Stock Market Fund    Pakistan           60.69
 49    Reliance Banking           India              60.52
       Fd-Retail-Growth                         
       Pl-Growth Option                         
 51    JS Growth Fund             Pakistan           60.43
 52    Pakistan Pension           Pakistan           60.31
       Fund-Equity Sub Fund                     
 64    Kokusai Asia Real Estate   Asia               59.31
       Related Equity Open        (ex-Japan)    
 65    Sub Bualuang Open-end      Thailand           58.88
 66    UTI Banking Sector         India              58.71
       Fund-Regular Plan-Income                 
 68    Buakaew Open-end           Thailand           58.50
 70    Buakaew 2 Open-end         Thailand           58.43
 71    Bualuang Long-Term Equity  Thailand           58.32
 73    Bualuang Capital Open-end  Thailand           58.27
 74    Bualuang Equity RMF        Thailand           58.19
 76    Sahara Banking and         India              58.16
       Financial Services                       
       Fund-Growth                              
 77    Religare Banking           India              58.13
       Fund-Growth                              
 78    Reliance Media &           India              57.96
       Entertainment Fund-Growth                
       Plan                                     
 80    Atlas Pension Islamic      Pakistan           57.61
       Fund - Equity Sub Fund                   
 81    1 A.M. Valued Stock -      Thailand           57.56
       Dividend                                 
 82    Buakaew Income             Thailand           57.47
 83    Bualuang Thanakom          Thailand           57.08
       Open-end                                 
 84    Bualuang Infrastructure    Thailand           56.91
       RMF                                      
 85    Bualuang Infrastructure    Thailand           56.84
       Open-end                                 
 87    SBI MSFU Emerging          India              56.31
       Business Fund-Growth                     
 89    Atlas Pension Fund -       Pakistan           55.93
       Equity Sub Fund                          
 90    Pakistan Islamic Pension   Pakistan           55.70
       Fund-Equity Sub Fund                     
 91    SBI Magnum Sector Funds    India              55.30
       Umbrella-FMCG                            
 92    Principal Emerging         India              55.03
       Bluechip Fund-Growth                     
 94    MCB Dynamic Stock Fund     Pakistan           54.57
 96    ABL Stock Fund             Pakistan           54.39
 98    Aberdeen Small Cap         Thailand           54.09
 99    JS Islamic Fund            Pakistan           54.07
    Source: Thomson Reuters Lipper
    Return calculated for primary, actively managed equity
mutual funds. All returns are in local currency of the fund.

 (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
