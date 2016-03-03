FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Rupiah, peso and Taiwan dollar hit multi-month highs
#Market News
March 3, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

EM ASIA FX-Rupiah, peso and Taiwan dollar hit multi-month highs

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds text, updates prices)
    * Upbeat U.S. data, oil price recovery stoke risk appetite
    * Philippine peso and Taiwan dollar hit 2-month highs
    * Rupiah scales 4-1/2-month peak

    By Masayuki Kitano
    SINGAPORE, March 3 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah,
Philippine peso and Taiwan dollar hit multi-month highs on
Thursday, as upbeat U.S. data and recovering oil prices eased
concerns about global growth and lifted risk assets.
    Asian currencies climbed broadly, with market players
attributing the move to the paring back of bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar, as well as possible inflows back into emerging
market assets. 
    "It's money going back into EM because of improved risk
appetite," said Jesper Bargmann, head of trading for Nordea Bank
in Singapore, referring to emerging markets.    
    "I think a lot of especially hedge funds, are very short of
risky assets, hoarding cash and they need to get back in when
sentiment changes, and we may be seeing the beginning of this
now," Bargmann said.
    "The big risk to sentiment is if the Fed suddenly turns more
hawkish again, so that's something to watch out for," he added.
    The bid rate on the rupiah, which is attractive to investors
because of Indonesia's high bond yields, rose as high as 13,233
 versus the dollar, the highest since mid-October.
    Elsewhere, the Philippine peso and Taiwan dollar
 rose to their highest levels in nearly two months
against the dollar.
    Asian currencies and risk assets have risen this week after
China's central bank added to its monetary stimulus by cutting
reserve requirement for banks, and as improving U.S. data eased
worries about the U.S. economy's outlook.
    Adding to the positive sentiment, a report by a payrolls
processor on Wednesday showed that U.S. private employers added
214,000 jobs in February, above economists' expectations.
 
    Recent gains in global oil prices have helped give a
boost to equity markets and risk appetite.
    
    CHINESE YUAN
    China's yuan firmed against the dollar after the central
bank fixed a stronger midpoint ahead of the National People's
Congress meeting that will open on Saturday. 
    Although the yuan has been strong over the past month, most
of the negative underlying drivers against it remain unchanged,
said Heng Koon How, senior currency strategist for Credit Suisse
Private Banking Asia-Pacific.
    "We continue to see a difficult transition to a slower
growth path for China, ongoing monetary easing, persistent risk
of capital outflow and FX reserve drawdown," he said, adding
that the yuan was likely to weaken to 6.70 versus the dollar in
three months.
    Relatively stable moves in the Chinese yuan, also known as
the renminbi (RMB), have lent support to Asian currencies
recently.
    The yuan will probably stabilise toward the middle of the
year, said Tai Hui, chief market strategist Asia for J.P.Morgan
Asset Management in Hong Kong.
    "We believe another round of USD/RMB stability is more
likely in the summer as we run up to the G20 leadership meeting
in Hangzhou in early September," said Hui, who also noted that
the yuan will be included in the International Monetary Fund's
Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket starting in October.
    
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
                                                      
  Change on the day at   0602 GMT                     
  Currency    Latest bid   Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen       114.12         113.47       -0.57
  Sing dlr        1.3924         1.3970       +0.33
  Taiwan dlr      32.980         33.370       +1.18
  Korean won     1213.70        1227.50       +1.14
  Baht             35.49          35.55       +0.17
  Peso             47.12          47.30       +0.38
  Rupiah        13262.00       13285.00       +0.17
  Rupee            67.39          67.54       +0.23
  Ringgit         4.1310         4.1650       +0.82
  Yuan            6.5437         6.5507       +0.11
                                                      
  Change so far in 2016                               
  Currency    Latest bid  End prev year    Pct Move
  Japan yen       114.12         120.30       +5.42
  Sing dlr        1.3924         1.4177       +1.82
  Taiwan dlr      32.980         33.066       +0.26
  Korean won     1213.70        1172.50       -3.39
  Baht             35.49          36.00       +1.44
  Peso             47.12          47.06       -0.12
  Rupiah        13262.00       13785.00       +3.94
  Rupee            67.39          66.15       -1.84
  Ringgit         4.1310         4.2935       +3.93
  Yuan            6.5437         6.4936       -0.77
                                                      
 ------------------------------------------------     
 
 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
