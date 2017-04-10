FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
EM ASIA FX- Won, Taiwan dollar edge lower; Philippine peso rises
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 2:07 AM / 4 months ago

EM ASIA FX- Won, Taiwan dollar edge lower; Philippine peso rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    April 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0157 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

 Change on the day at 0157 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.460     111.05        -0.37
 Sing dlr                     1.407       1.4043        -0.19
 Taiwan dlr                   30.660      30.601        -0.19
 Korean won                   1140.700    1134.5        -0.54
 Baht                         34.639      34.599        -0.12
 Peso                         49.815      50.08         +0.53
 Rupiah                       13321.000   13315         -0.05
 Rupee                        64.280      64.28         +0.00
 Ringgit                      4.438       4.4335        -0.09
 Yuan                         6.908       6.9010        -0.11
                                                        
 Change so far                                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.460     117.07        +5.03
 Sing dlr                     1.407       1.4490        +2.99
 Taiwan dlr                   30.660      32.279        +5.28
 Korean won                   1140.700    1207.70       +5.87
 Baht                         34.639      35.80         +3.35
 Peso                         49.815      49.72         -0.19
 Rupiah                       13321.000   13470         +1.12
 Rupee                        64.280      67.92         +5.66
 Ringgit                      4.438       4.4845        +1.06
 Yuan                         6.908       6.9467        +0.55
 
 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru)

