4 months ago
EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won falls, Singapore dollar slips
April 11, 2017 / 2:44 AM / 4 months ago

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won falls, Singapore dollar slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    April 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0231 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR 
  Change on the day at   0231 GMT                      
  Currency                Latest bid   Previous     Pct
                                            day    Move
  Japan yen                   110.70     110.93   +0.21
  Sing dlr                    1.4068     1.4049   -0.14
  Taiwan dlr                  30.648     30.652   +0.01
  Korean won                 1148.00    1142.20   -0.51
  Baht                         34.61      34.61   +0.01
  Peso                        49.690     49.705   +0.03
  Rupiah                       13288      13285   -0.02
  Rupee                        64.56      64.57   +0.02
  Ringgit                     4.4350     4.4330   -0.05
  Yuan                        6.9026     6.9050   +0.03
                                                       
  Change so                                            
 far in 2017                                     
  Currency                Latest bid   End prev     Pct
                                           year    Move
  Japan yen                   110.70     117.07   +5.75
  Sing dlr                    1.4068     1.4490   +3.00
  Taiwan dlr                  30.648     32.279   +5.32
  Korean won                 1148.00    1207.70   +5.20
  Baht                         34.61      35.80   +3.46
  Peso                         49.69      49.72   +0.06
  Rupiah                       13288      13470   +1.37
  Rupee                        64.56      67.92   +5.21
  Ringgit                     4.4350     4.4845   +1.12
  Yuan                        6.9026     6.9467   +0.64
                                                       
   

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

