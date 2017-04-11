EM ASIA FX- Asian currencies affected by geopolitical risks; won worst hit

* Concerns over N. Korea tensions continue to weigh * South Korean won widens losses * Taiwan dollar might snap seven-day losing streak (Adds details, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta April 11 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were subdued on Tuesday as geopolitical risks dampened risk appetites and dented assets such as regional equities. The dollar fell in Asian trading as tensions with North Korea and Syria weighed on U.S. Treasury yields. "The risk-off sentiment is a bit driven by the North Korea risk. That puts more risk in North Asian economies and economies reliant on trade," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken. China and South Korea agreed on Monday to impose tougher sanctions on North Korea if it carries out nuclear or long-range missile tests. U.S. President Donald Trump last week pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping to do more to curb North Korea's nuclear program. A U.S. Navy strike group is headed towards the Korean peninsula as a show of force. North Korea marks several major anniversaries this month and often marks such occasions with major tests of military hardware. The South Korean won continued to lose, down 0.39 percent to 1,146.7 against the dollar. The currency fell more than 1 percent last week. The Philippine peso, which saw a strong run the past two sessions in contrast to the regional trend, see-sawed after data showed its deficit widening in February. With exports growing at a slower pace and import growth at a 9-month high, trade deficit in February widened to $1.73 billion from $1.1 billion a year ago. Strong capital inflows in the past few sessions have kept peso buoyant with analysts expecting the prospects of a tax amnesty plan raising hopes for potential inflows. The Taiwan dollar was up marginally in the early afternoon, presenting a possibility it could break a seven-day losing streak against the U.S. dollar. On Monday, The island dependent on tech exports reported solid trade data for the first quarter on Monday. Exports in the January-March quarter to the two biggest markets, China and the U.S., were up 22 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0611 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.650 110.93 +0.25 Sing dlr 1.405 1.4049 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.630 30.652 +0.07 Korean won 1146.700 1142.2 -0.39 Baht 34.596 34.614 +0.05 Peso 49.640 49.705 +0.13 Rupiah 13285.000 13285 +0.00 Rupee 64.560 64.56 -0.01 Ringgit 4.433 4.433 +0.00 Yuan 6.902 6.9050 +0.05 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 110.650 117.07 +5.80 Sing dlr 1.405 1.4490 +3.10 Taiwan dlr 30.630 32.279 +5.38 Korean won 1146.700 1207.70 +5.32 Baht 34.596 35.80 +3.48 Peso 49.640 49.72 +0.16 Rupiah 13285.000 13470 +1.39 Rupee 64.560 67.92 +5.20 Ringgit 4.433 4.4845 +1.16 Yuan 6.902 6.9467 +0.65 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Additional reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)