FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
EM ASIA FX- Yuan, Taiwan dollar firm; Singapore dollar down
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2017 / 2:05 AM / 4 months ago

EM ASIA FX- Yuan, Taiwan dollar firm; Singapore dollar down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    April 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0147 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    108.840     109           +0.15
 Sing dlr                     1.396       1.3948        -0.10
 Taiwan dlr                   30.385      30.556        +0.56
 Korean won                   1137.000    1141.4        +0.39
 Rupiah                       13260.000   13274         +0.11
 Rupee                        64.675      64.68         +0.00
 Ringgit                      4.421       4.425         +0.09
 Yuan                         6.877       6.8930        +0.23
                                                        
 Change so far                                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    108.840     117.07        +7.56
 Sing dlr                     1.396       1.4490        +3.78
 Taiwan dlr                   30.385      32.279        +6.23
 Korean won                   1137.000    1207.70       +6.22
 Rupiah                       13260.000   13470         +1.58
 Rupee                        64.675      67.92         +5.02
 Ringgit                      4.421       4.4845        +1.44
 Yuan                         6.877       6.9467        +1.01
 
 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.