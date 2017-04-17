EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm; Philippine peso slips

April 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.220 108.61 +0.36 Sing dlr 1.395 1.3972 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 30.346 30.400 +0.18 Korean won 1136.400 1140 +0.32 Baht 34.290 34.486 +0.57 Peso 49.490 49.43 -0.12 Rupiah 13260.000 13255 -0.04 Rupee 64.410 64.41 +0.00 Ringgit 4.403 4.405 +0.05 Yuan 6.883 6.8855 +0.04 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 108.220 117.07 +8.18 Sing dlr 1.395 1.4490 +3.90 Taiwan dlr 30.346 32.279 +6.37 Korean won 1136.400 1207.70 +6.27 Baht 34.290 35.80 +4.40 Peso 49.490 49.72 +0.46 Rupiah 13260.000 13470 +1.58 Rupee 64.410 67.92 +5.45 Ringgit 4.403 4.4845 +1.85 Yuan 6.883 6.9467 +0.93 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)