4 months ago
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm; Philippine peso slips
#Market News
April 17, 2017 / 1:53 AM / 4 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm; Philippine peso slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    April 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency         Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen       108.220            108.61     +0.36
  Sing dlr        1.395              1.3972     +0.19
  Taiwan dlr      30.346             30.400     +0.18
  Korean won      1136.400             1140     +0.32
  Baht            34.290             34.486     +0.57
  Peso            49.490              49.43     -0.12
  Rupiah          13260.000           13255     -0.04
  Rupee           64.410              64.41     +0.00
  Ringgit         4.403               4.405     +0.05
  Yuan            6.883              6.8855     +0.04
                                                     
  Change so far                                      
  Currency        Latest bid   End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen       108.220            117.07     +8.18
  Sing dlr        1.395              1.4490     +3.90
  Taiwan dlr      30.346             32.279     +6.37
  Korean won      1136.400          1207.70     +6.27
  Baht            34.290              35.80     +4.40
  Peso            49.490              49.72     +0.46
  Rupiah          13260.000           13470     +1.58
  Rupee           64.410              67.92     +5.45
  Ringgit         4.403              4.4845     +1.85
  Yuan            6.883              6.9467     +0.93
 
 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

