EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won firms; Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah slip

April 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.090 108.89 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.398 1.3979 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.360 30.350 -0.03 Korean won 1135.100 1137.7 +0.23 Baht 34.380 34.25 -0.38 Peso 49.570 49.54 -0.06 Rupiah 13295.000 13283 -0.09 Rupee 64.510 64.51 +0.00 Ringgit 4.407 4.403 -0.09 Yuan 6.889 6.8835 -0.08 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 109.090 117.07 +7.32 Sing dlr 1.398 1.4490 +3.65 Taiwan dlr 30.360 32.279 +6.32 Korean won 1135.100 1207.70 +6.40 Baht 34.380 35.80 +4.13 Peso 49.570 49.72 +0.30 Rupiah 13295.000 13470 +1.32 Rupee 64.510 67.92 +5.29 Ringgit 4.407 4.4845 +1.76 Yuan 6.889 6.9467 +0.83 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)