4 months ago
EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won firms; Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah slip
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
April 18, 2017 / 1:55 AM / 4 months ago

EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won firms; Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah slip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    April 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency          Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen       109.090             108.89     -0.18
  Sing dlr        1.398               1.3979     -0.01
  Taiwan dlr      30.360              30.350     -0.03
  Korean won      1135.100            1137.7     +0.23
  Baht            34.380               34.25     -0.38
  Peso            49.570               49.54     -0.06
  Rupiah          13295.000            13283     -0.09
  Rupee           64.510               64.51     +0.00
  Ringgit         4.407                4.403     -0.09
  Yuan            6.889               6.8835     -0.08
                                                      
  Change so far                                       
  Currency        Latest bid    End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen       109.090             117.07     +7.32
  Sing dlr        1.398               1.4490     +3.65
  Taiwan dlr      30.360              32.279     +6.32
  Korean won      1135.100           1207.70     +6.40
  Baht            34.380               35.80     +4.13
  Peso            49.570               49.72     +0.30
  Rupiah          13295.000            13470     +1.32
  Rupee           64.510               67.92     +5.29
  Ringgit         4.407               4.4845     +1.76
  Yuan            6.889               6.9467     +0.83
 

 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

