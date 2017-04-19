EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Thai baht, yuan lead gains; Philippine peso slips

April 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR; CHANGE AT 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.470 108.4 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.395 1.3956 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.393 30.406 +0.04 Korean won 1138.500 1142.4 +0.34 Baht 34.310 34.358 +0.14 Peso 49.670 49.64 -0.06 Rupee 64.625 64.63 +0.00 Ringgit 4.407 4.409 +0.05 Yuan 6.877 6.8860 +0.13 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 108.470 117.07 +7.93 Sing dlr 1.395 1.4490 +3.85 Taiwan dlr 30.393 32.279 +6.21 Korean won 1138.500 1207.70 +6.08 Baht 34.310 35.80 +4.34 Peso 49.670 49.72 +0.10 Rupee 64.625 67.92 +5.10 Ringgit 4.407 4.4845 +1.76 Yuan 6.877 6.9467 +1.01 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)