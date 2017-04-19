FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Thai baht, yuan lead gains; Philippine peso slips
April 19, 2017 / 1:48 AM / 4 months ago

EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Thai baht, yuan lead gains; Philippine peso slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    April 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR; CHANGE AT 0135 GMT
  Currency          Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen       108.470              108.4      -0.06
  Sing dlr        1.395               1.3956      +0.02
  Taiwan dlr      30.393              30.406      +0.04
  Korean won      1138.500            1142.4      +0.34
  Baht            34.310              34.358      +0.14
  Peso            49.670               49.64      -0.06
  Rupee           64.625               64.63      +0.00
  Ringgit         4.407                4.409      +0.05
  Yuan            6.877               6.8860      +0.13
                                                       
  Change so far                                        
  Currency        Latest bid    End 2016       Pct Move
  Japan yen       108.470             117.07      +7.93
  Sing dlr        1.395               1.4490      +3.85
  Taiwan dlr      30.393              32.279      +6.21
  Korean won      1138.500           1207.70      +6.08
  Baht            34.310               35.80      +4.34
  Peso            49.670               49.72      +0.10
  Rupee           64.625               67.92      +5.10
  Ringgit         4.407               4.4845      +1.76
  Yuan            6.877               6.9467      +1.01
 
 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

