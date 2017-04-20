FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Rupiah, S. Korean won lose the most
April 20, 2017 / 1:54 AM / 4 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Rupiah, S. Korean won lose the most

    April 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency          Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen         108.920           108.85      -0.06
  Sing dlr          1.398             1.3983      +0.01
  Taiwan dlr        30.440            30.418      -0.07
  Korean won        1143.000          1140.2      -0.24
  Baht              34.380             34.38      +0.00
  Peso              49.770            49.725      -0.09
  Rupiah            13327.000          13295      -0.24
  Rupee             64.575             64.58      +0.00
  Ringgit           4.402             4.3985      -0.08
  Yuan              6.890             6.8880      -0.03
                                                       
  Change so far                                        
  Currency          Latest bid  End 2016       Pct Move
  Japan yen         108.920           117.07      +7.48
  Sing dlr          1.398             1.4490      +3.63
  Taiwan dlr        30.440            32.279      +6.04
  Korean won        1143.000         1207.70      +5.66
  Baht              34.380             35.80      +4.13
  Peso              49.770             49.72      -0.10
  Rupiah            13327.000          13470      +1.07
  Rupee             64.575             67.92      +5.18
  Ringgit           4.402             4.4845      +1.87
  Yuan              6.890             6.9467      +0.82
 
 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru)

