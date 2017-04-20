EM ASIA FX-Rupiah, S. Korean won lose the most

April 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.920 108.85 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.398 1.3983 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.440 30.418 -0.07 Korean won 1143.000 1140.2 -0.24 Baht 34.380 34.38 +0.00 Peso 49.770 49.725 -0.09 Rupiah 13327.000 13295 -0.24 Rupee 64.575 64.58 +0.00 Ringgit 4.402 4.3985 -0.08 Yuan 6.890 6.8880 -0.03 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 108.920 117.07 +7.48 Sing dlr 1.398 1.4490 +3.63 Taiwan dlr 30.440 32.279 +6.04 Korean won 1143.000 1207.70 +5.66 Baht 34.380 35.80 +4.13 Peso 49.770 49.72 -0.10 Rupiah 13327.000 13470 +1.07 Rupee 64.575 67.92 +5.18 Ringgit 4.402 4.4845 +1.87 Yuan 6.890 6.9467 +0.82 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru)