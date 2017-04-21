EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, S. Korean won, ringgit up; Thai baht falls

April 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.220 109.31 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.398 1.3975 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.330 30.408 +0.26 Korean won 1137.300 1139.8 +0.22 Baht 34.430 34.259 -0.50 Peso 49.830 49.83 +0.00 Rupiah 13315.000 13322 +0.05 Rupee 64.560 64.56 +0.00 Ringgit 4.390 4.396 +0.14 Yuan 6.884 6.8840 +0.01 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 109.220 117.07 +7.19 Sing dlr 1.398 1.4490 +3.64 Taiwan dlr 30.330 32.279 +6.43 Korean won 1137.300 1207.70 +6.19 Baht 34.430 35.80 +3.98 Peso 49.830 49.72 -0.22 Rupiah 13315.000 13470 +1.16 Rupee 64.560 67.92 +5.20 Ringgit 4.390 4.4845 +2.15 Yuan 6.884 6.9467 +0.92 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)