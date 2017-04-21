FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, S. Korean won, ringgit up; Thai baht falls
April 21, 2017 / 1:47 AM / 4 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, S. Korean won, ringgit up; Thai baht falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    April 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency        Latest bid     Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen       109.220              109.31     +0.08
  Sing dlr        1.398                1.3975     -0.04
  Taiwan dlr      30.330               30.408     +0.26
  Korean won      1137.300             1139.8     +0.22
  Baht            34.430               34.259     -0.50
  Peso            49.830                49.83     +0.00
  Rupiah          13315.000             13322     +0.05
  Rupee           64.560                64.56     +0.00
  Ringgit         4.390                 4.396     +0.14
  Yuan            6.884                6.8840     +0.01
                                                       
  Change so far                                        
  Currency        Latest bid     End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen       109.220              117.07     +7.19
  Sing dlr        1.398                1.4490     +3.64
  Taiwan dlr      30.330               32.279     +6.43
  Korean won      1137.300            1207.70     +6.19
  Baht            34.430                35.80     +3.98
  Peso            49.830                49.72     -0.22
  Rupiah          13315.000             13470     +1.16
  Rupee           64.560                67.92     +5.20
  Ringgit         4.390                4.4845     +2.15
  Yuan            6.884                6.9467     +0.92
 

 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

