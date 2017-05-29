FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX- Sing dollar, Thai baht weaker; S.Korean won steady
May 29, 2017 / 1:51 AM / 3 months ago

EM ASIA FX- Sing dollar, Thai baht weaker; S.Korean won steady

2 Min Read

    May 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0139 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct
                                                        Move
 Japan yen                    111.400     111.31        -0.08
 Sing dlr                     1.384       1.3815        -0.16
 Korean won                   1119.900    1120.7        +0.07
 Baht                         34.090      34.018        -0.21
 Peso                         49.800      49.75         -0.10
 Rupiah                       13310.000   13294         -0.12
 Rupee                        64.440      64.44          0.00
 Ringgit                      4.269       4.267         -0.05
                                                        
 Change so far                                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct
                                                        Move
 Japan yen                    111.400     117.07        +5.09
 Sing dlr                     1.384       1.4490        +4.72
 Korean won                   1119.900    1207.70       +7.84
 Baht                         34.090      35.80         +5.02
 Peso                         49.800      49.72         -0.16
 Rupiah                       13310.000   13470         +1.20
 Rupee                        64.440      67.92         +5.40
 Ringgit                      4.269       4.4845        +5.05
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)

