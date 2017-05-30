EM ASIA FX-Singapore dollar, ringgit, S.Korean won weaker

May 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.810 111.24 +0.39 Sing dlr 1.387 1.3861 -0.04 Korean won 1123.100 1121.7 -0.12 Baht 34.130 34.123 -0.02 Peso 49.880 49.82 -0.12 Rupiah 13330.000 13320 -0.08 Rupee 64.485 64.49 0.00 Ringgit 4.281 4.2705 -0.25 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 110.810 117.07 +5.65 Sing dlr 1.387 1.4490 +4.50 Korean won 1123.100 1207.70 +7.53 Baht 34.130 35.80 +4.89 Peso 49.880 49.72 -0.32 Rupiah 13330.000 13470 +1.05 Rupee 64.485 67.92 +5.33 Ringgit 4.281 4.4845 +4.75 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)