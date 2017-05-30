FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
EM ASIA FX-Singapore dollar, ringgit, S.Korean won weaker
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 1:52 AM / 3 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Singapore dollar, ringgit, S.Korean won weaker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    May 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 
  Change on the day at                                         
        0138 GMT                                      
  Currency                 Latest bid   Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.810              111.24      +0.39
  Sing dlr               1.387                1.3861      -0.04
  Korean won             1123.100             1121.7      -0.12
  Baht                   34.130               34.123      -0.02
  Peso                   49.880                49.82      -0.12
  Rupiah                 13330.000             13320      -0.08
  Rupee                  64.485                64.49       0.00
  Ringgit                4.281                4.2705      -0.25
                                                               
  Change so far                                                
  Currency               Latest bid    End 2016        Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.810              117.07      +5.65
  Sing dlr               1.387                1.4490      +4.50
  Korean won             1123.100            1207.70      +7.53
  Baht                   34.130                35.80      +4.89
  Peso                   49.880                49.72      -0.32
  Rupiah                 13330.000             13470      +1.05
  Rupee                  64.485                67.92      +5.33
  Ringgit                4.281                4.4845      +4.75
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.