FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
EM ASIA FX- Chinese yuan hits over 4-mth high; Sing dollar down
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 1:50 AM / 3 months ago

EM ASIA FX- Chinese yuan hits over 4-mth high; Sing dollar down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    May 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change on the day at                                         
          0137 GMT                                      
  Currency                   Latest bid   Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen                  110.920            110.82     -0.09
  Sing dlr                   1.386              1.3838     -0.12
  Taiwan dlr                 30.106             30.122     +0.05
  Korean won                 1123.100           1125.1     +0.18
  Baht                       34.110              34.11     +0.00
  Peso                       49.775              49.84     +0.13
  Rupiah                     13322.000           13323     +0.01
  Rupee                      64.655              64.66     +0.00
  Ringgit                    4.276               4.281     +0.12
  Yuan                       6.842              6.8525     +0.15
                                                                
  Change so far                                                 
  Currency                   Latest bid  End 2016       Pct Move
  Japan yen                  110.920            117.07     +5.54
  Sing dlr                   1.386              1.4490     +4.58
  Taiwan dlr                 30.106             32.279     +7.22
  Korean won                 1123.100          1207.70     +7.53
  Baht                       34.110              35.80     +4.95
  Peso                       49.775              49.72     -0.11
  Rupiah                     13322.000           13470     +1.11
  Rupee                      64.655              67.92     +5.05
  Ringgit                    4.276              4.4845     +4.88
  Yuan                       6.842              6.9467     +1.53
    

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.