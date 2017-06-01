FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX- Yuan, Taiwan dollar rise; S.Korean won slides
June 1, 2017 / 1:58 AM / 3 months ago

EM ASIA FX- Yuan, Taiwan dollar rise; S.Korean won slides

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR 
 Change on the day at 0147 GMT                                       
  Currency                       Latest bid  Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen                     110.920            110.75       -0.15
  Sing dlr                      1.384              1.3831       -0.04
  Taiwan dlr                    30.075             30.102       +0.09
  Korean won                    1121.200           1119.5       -0.15
  Baht                          34.080              34.05       -0.09
  Peso                          49.775             49.765       -0.02
  Rupee                         64.500              64.50       +0.00
  Ringgit                       4.285               4.279       -0.14
  Yuan                          6.800              6.8170       +0.25
                                                                     
  Change so far in 2017                                              
  Currency                      Latest bid   End 2016        Pct Move
  Japan yen                     110.920            117.07       +5.54
  Sing dlr                      1.384              1.4490       +4.72
  Taiwan dlr                    30.075             32.279       +7.33
  Korean won                    1121.200          1207.70       +7.71
  Baht                          34.080              35.80       +5.05
  Peso                          49.775              49.72       -0.11
  Rupee                         64.500              67.92       +5.30
  Ringgit                       4.285              4.4845       +4.66
  Yuan                          6.800              6.9467       +2.16
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.