FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies await US jobs data, yuan firms sharply
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 7:22 AM / 3 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies await US jobs data, yuan firms sharply

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Add details, updates prices)
    By Ambar Warrick
    June 1 (Reuters) - Many Asian currencies barely moved on
Thursday, ahead of United States payroll data, except for
China's yuan, which surged to a near seven-month high with help
from dollar-selling by major state-owned Chinese banks.
    "The movement of regional currencies, except the yuan, is a
reflection of the range-bound price action in the dollar," said
Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist at the Bank of Singapore
    "Right now, I think the market is waiting for the U.S.
payroll data" due on Friday, he said.
    The Malaysian ringgit fell around 0.2 percent to 4.28
to the dollar, its lowest level since May 24. Factory activity
in the commodities-exporting country in May contracted as output
and new orders declined, a private survey showed.
    The Thailand baht fell about 0.3 percent to 34.160
against the dollar. Headline consumer prices unexpectedly
dropped in May from a year earlier, their first decline in 14
months. [
    Thailand's central bank said it will hold a news conference
on foreign exchange regulation reforms on Monday, as policmaers
reamin focussed on tamping down a strong baht. 
    The Indonesian rupiah did not trade on Thursday, a
public holiday.
    Emerging markets have seen increased investor interest of
late, with the region seeing a fourth straight month of net
portfolio inflows above $20 billion from foreign investors in
May, a survey showed Wednesday.   
    
    CHINESE YUAN
    The yuan was up around 0.25 percent to 6.8008
against the dollar, on track for its fourth consecutive session
of gains. Earlier, major state-owned Chinese banks were seen
selling dollars at around the 6.80 per dollar level in
the onshore foreign exchange market.
    The dollar selldown comes as a part of China's war on
depreciation expectations, after Moody's Investors Service
downgraded the country's long-term local and foreign currency
issuer ratings last week.
    China's central bank on Thursday pushed the reference rate
for the yuan up by 0.8 percent, the midpoint's second largest
one-day appreciation since the currency was de-pegged from the
dollar in 2005. The spot rate soon followed suit.
    
    INDIAN RUPEE
    The Indian rupee gained about 0.1 percent on
Thrusday. 
    On Wednesday, the government announced a slowdown in 
economic growth, to 6.1 percent, in the first quarter of 2017
from a year earlier. The rate was 7.0 percent in the previous
quarter. 

         
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR 
    
  Change on the day at                                      
        0705 GMT                                   
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen             110.960            110.75      -0.19
  Sing dlr              1.385              1.3831      -0.12
  Taiwan dlr            30.095             30.102      +0.02
  Korean won            1122.000           1119.5      -0.22
  Baht                  34.160              34.05      -0.32
  Peso                  49.800             49.765      -0.07
  Rupee                 64.475              64.50      +0.04
  Ringgit               4.287               4.279      -0.19
  Yuan                  6.800              6.8170      +0.25
                                                            
  Change so far in                                          
 2017                                              
  Currency              Latest bid   End 2016       Pct Move
  Japan yen             110.960            117.07      +5.51
  Sing dlr              1.385              1.4490      +4.64
  Taiwan dlr            30.095             32.279      +7.26
  Korean won            1122.000          1207.70      +7.64
  Baht                  34.160              35.80      +4.80
  Peso                  49.800              49.72      -0.16
  Rupee                 64.475              67.92      +5.34
  Ringgit               4.287              4.4845      +4.61
  Yuan                  6.800              6.9467      +2.15
 
   

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.