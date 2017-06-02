EM ASIA FX- Most Asian currencies flat; S. Korean Won edges up

June 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0134 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.580 111.34 -0.22 Sing dlr 1.386 1.3858 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.117 30.117 +0.00 Korean won 1120.800 1122 +0.11 Baht 34.170 34.138 -0.09 Peso 49.725 49.75 +0.05 Rupiah 13312.000 13321 +0.07 Rupee 64.468 64.47 +0.00 Ringgit 4.285 4.286 +0.02 Yuan 6.804 6.8062 +0.04 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.580 117.07 +4.92 Sing dlr 1.386 1.4490 +4.57 Taiwan dlr 30.117 32.279 +7.18 Korean won 1120.800 1207.70 +7.75 Baht 34.170 35.80 +4.77 Peso 49.725 49.72 -0.01 Rupiah 13312.000 13470 +1.19 Rupee 64.468 67.92 +5.36 Ringgit 4.285 4.4845 +4.66 Yuan 6.804 6.9467 +2.10 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)