FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
EM ASIA FX- Most Asian currencies flat; S. Korean Won edges up
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 1:45 AM / 3 months ago

EM ASIA FX- Most Asian currencies flat; S. Korean Won edges up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
  Change on the day at                                       
        0134 GMT                                    
  Currency               Latest bid   Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen             111.580             111.34      -0.22
  Sing dlr              1.386               1.3858      +0.01
  Taiwan dlr            30.117              30.117      +0.00
  Korean won            1120.800              1122      +0.11
  Baht                  34.170              34.138      -0.09
  Peso                  49.725               49.75      +0.05
  Rupiah                13312.000            13321      +0.07
  Rupee                 64.468               64.47      +0.00
  Ringgit               4.285                4.286      +0.02
  Yuan                  6.804               6.8062      +0.04
                                                             
  Change so far                                              
  Currency              Latest bid   End 2016        Pct Move
  Japan yen             111.580             117.07      +4.92
  Sing dlr              1.386               1.4490      +4.57
  Taiwan dlr            30.117              32.279      +7.18
  Korean won            1120.800           1207.70      +7.75
  Baht                  34.170               35.80      +4.77
  Peso                  49.725               49.72      -0.01
  Rupiah                13312.000            13470      +1.19
  Rupee                 64.468               67.92      +5.36
  Ringgit               4.285               4.4845      +4.66
  Yuan                  6.804               6.9467      +2.10
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.