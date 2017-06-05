FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX- Most Asian currencies edge higher; baht, ringgit lead gains
June 5, 2017 / 1:59 AM / 4 months ago

EM ASIA FX- Most Asian currencies edge higher; baht, ringgit lead gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

    
  Change on day                                      
  Currency        Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen       110.540            110.4      -0.13
  Sing dlr        1.382             1.3804      -0.09
  Taiwan dlr      30.070            30.127      +0.19
  Korean won      1118.400          1121.8      +0.30
  Baht            34.025            34.259      +0.69
  Peso            49.400             49.55      +0.30
  Rupiah          13288.000          13303      +0.11
  Rupee           64.435             64.44      +0.00
  Ringgit         4.266              4.279      +0.32
  Yuan            6.804             6.8085      +0.07
                                                     
  Change so far                                      
 in 2017                                    
  Currency        Latest bid  End 2016       Pct Move
  Japan yen       110.540           117.07      +5.91
  Sing dlr        1.382             1.4490      +4.87
  Taiwan dlr      30.070            32.279      +7.35
  Korean won      1118.400         1207.70      +7.98
  Baht            34.025             35.80      +5.22
  Peso            49.400             49.72      +0.65
  Rupiah          13288.000          13470      +1.37
  Rupee           64.435             67.92      +5.41
  Ringgit         4.266             4.4845      +5.13
  Yuan            6.804             6.9467      +2.10
 

 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)

