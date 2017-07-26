FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 33 minutes
EM ASIA FX-Down; S.Korean won leads losses
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Politics
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Russia
House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Survivors of Texas truck where 10 died offer testimony for visas
U.S.
Survivors of Texas truck where 10 died offer testimony for visas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 1:40 AM / in 33 minutes

EM ASIA FX-Down; S.Korean won leads losses

2 Min Read

    July 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                      
   Change on the day at                                         
          0133 GMT                                      
  Currency                    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen                  111.930            111.88     -0.04
  Sing dlr                   1.363              1.3620     -0.07
  Taiwan dlr                 30.368             30.360     -0.03
  Korean won                 1119.600           1115.3     -0.38
  Baht                       33.480              33.45     -0.09
  Peso                       50.500              50.54     +0.08
  Rupiah                     13335.000           13325     -0.07
  Rupee                      64.380              64.38     +0.00
  Ringgit                    4.283                4.28     -0.07
  Yuan                       6.756              6.7520     -0.06
                                                                
  Change so far in 2017                                         
  Currency                   Latest bid   End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen                  111.930            117.07     +4.59
  Sing dlr                   1.363              1.4490     +6.32
  Taiwan dlr                 30.368             32.279     +6.29
  Korean won                 1119.600          1207.70     +7.87
  Baht                       33.480              35.80     +6.93
  Peso                       50.500              49.72     -1.54
  Rupiah                     13335.000           13470     +1.01
  Rupee                      64.380              67.92     +5.50
  Ringgit                    4.283              4.4845     +4.70
  Yuan                       6.756              6.9467     +2.83
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.