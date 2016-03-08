FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies lose steam, c.bank meetings awaited
#Market News
March 8, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies lose steam, c.bank meetings awaited

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds text, updates prices)
    * Asian currencies slip as risk assets retreat
    * Moves turn cautious ahead of c.bank meetings
    * Dollar may see some consolidation vs Asia FX -analyst

    By Masayuki Kitano
    SINGAPORE, March 8 (Reuters) - Asian currencies fell against
the dollar on Tuesday, losing some steam after their recent
rally, with the focus on central bank policy decisions due this
week.
    The Indonesian rupiah retreated from a 10-month high
set on Monday, while the Singapore dollar pulled away
from a 4-1/2 month peak touched late last week.
    The won was dragged lower by a decline in South Korean
shares, but gained some support from dollar-selling by
local exporters, traders said.
    In addition to policy decisions by Malaysia's central bank
on Wednesday and the Bank of Korea on Thursday, there is focus
on the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday.
    "We expect volatility to start picking up again," said
Christopher Wong, senior FX analyst for Maybank. "We may see
consolidation for the dollar against Asian currencies." 
    Data showing that China's exports in February recorded their
worst drop since May 2009 did little to ease the soft tone of
Asian currencies, which were already on the defensive before the
release of the numbers.          
    Emerging Asian currencies have rallied this month as
improving U.S. economic data plus a recovery in oil prices
helped reduce concerns about the outlook for global growth and
spurred buying of risk assets.

    SINGAPORE DOLLAR
    The Singapore dollar's trade-weighted exchange rate, or its
nominal effective exchange (NEER), probably poked above the
mid-point of the central bank's policy band recently, said Andy
Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
    He said the move was triggered by the U.S. dollar's recent
fall.
    That move left the Singapore dollar NEER looking overvalued,
Ji said, especially when taking into account the fact that
Singapore's headline consumer price index has fallen
year-on-year for 15 straight months, and fourth-quarter
year-on-year economic growth was less than 2 percent.
  
    "With the April policy meeting just a month away, market
participants are expected to start positioning for an additional
easing step," Ji said in a research note this week.
    A Reuters poll conducted last week showed that while the 
risk of monetary easing has risen as global headwinds buffet
Singapore's trade-reliant economy, most analysts expect the
Monetary Authority of Singapore to keep policy unchanged at its
semiannual policy review in April, with the median chance of 
easing seen at about 27 percent. 

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
                                                             
  Change on the day at   0723 GMT                            
  Currency    Latest bid   Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen       112.86         113.47       +0.54
  Sing dlr        1.3828         1.3781       -0.34
  Taiwan dlr      32.776         33.010       +0.71
  Korean won     1208.05        1201.40       -0.55
  Baht             35.43          35.42       -0.03          
  Peso             46.93          46.91       -0.04          
  Rupiah        13130.00       13085.00       -0.34
  Rupee*           67.38          67.08       -0.45
  Ringgit         4.1040         4.0975       -0.16
  Yuan            6.5071         6.5178       +0.16
                                                             
  Change so far                                              
 in 2016                                                 
  Currency    Latest bid  End prev year    Pct Move
  Japan yen       112.86         120.30       +6.59
  Sing dlr        1.3828         1.4177       +2.52
  Taiwan dlr      32.776         33.066       +0.88
  Korean won     1208.05        1172.50       -2.94
  Baht             35.43          36.00       +1.61
  Peso             46.93          47.06       +0.28
  Rupiah        13130.00       13785.00       +4.99
  Rupee            67.38          66.15       -1.83
  Ringgit         4.1040         4.2935       +4.62
  Yuan            6.5071         6.4936       -0.21
                                                             
 ------------------------------------------------            
 *Rupee's close is from March 4. Markets in India were closed on
Monday for a public holiday. 

 (Additional reporting by Christine Kim in SEOUL)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
