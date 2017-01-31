FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firmer as Trump policy worries dent dollar
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 5:04 AM / 7 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firmer as Trump policy worries dent dollar

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds text, updates prices)
    * Most Asian currencies edge higher against the dollar
    * Baht hits highest since Nov. 10 as exporters sell dollars
    * Onshore trade in yuan, Taiwan dollar shut for holidays

    By Masayuki Kitano
    SINGAPORE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies rose on
Tuesday against a wobbly dollar  as U.S. President Donald
Trump's tough stance on immigration stirred worries about his
policy priorities and risks to the U.S. economic outlook.
    The Thai baht touched its highest level since Nov. 10 at
around 35.16 per dollar, helped by local exporters'
dollar-selling at the month-end. 
    A few other currencies, including the Philippine peso
 and the Singapore dollar, gained 0.1 percent
against the greenback. 
    Onshore trading in the Chinese yuan and the
Taiwan dollar remained closed on Tuesday, for the Lunar
New Year holidays.
    The latest blow against the dollar came after Trump on
Friday ordered a temporary ban on the entry of refugees and
people from seven Muslim-majority countries. 
    The immigration curbs stirred worries about Trump's
inward-looking policies and possible risks to the economic
outlook, and weighed on the greenback.
    "When you take into account all the aspects of his actions,
it's hard to buy the dollar wholeheartedly," said Satoshi
Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corporation in Singapore.
    "There is just a lot of uncertainty, which makes it
difficult to decide on a (trading) strategy," he added. 
    Trump fired top federal government lawyer Sally Yates on
Monday after she took the extraordinarily rare step of defying
the White House and refused to defend new travel restrictions
targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.    
    Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar last
traded at 100.40, down from a one-week high of 101.02
that was set on Monday.
    "The market is very much tethered to movement in the broader
U.S. dollar. We may be entering some very important times as the
markets are digging for clues on the Trump policy front,"
Stephen Innes, senior trader at FX broker OANDA, said in a note.
    In addition to Trump's policies and remarks, the near-term
focus for investors is the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy
meeting that starts later on Tuesday.
    While the Fed is widely expected to keep the federal funds
rate unchanged at a range of 0.50 percent to 0.75 percent this
week, investors will be watching for any changes in the Fed's
assessment of economic conditions.         
    Most Asian currencies are on track for monthly gains in
January, having enjoyed a lift as investors pared back their
bullish bets on the dollar amid worries that Trump was focusing
more on trade protectionism than pro-growth policies.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day at   0436 GMT                       
  Currency                Latest bid   Previous      Pct
                                            day     Move
  Japan yen                   113.55     113.80    +0.22
  Sing dlr                    1.4192     1.4206    +0.10
  Taiwan dlr*                 31.360     31.360    +0.00
  Korean won                 1163.89    1159.20    -0.40
  Baht                         35.19      35.27    +0.24
  Peso                        49.760     49.820    +0.12
  Rupiah                       13336      13340    +0.03
  Rupee                        67.87      67.95    +0.12
  Ringgit                     4.4270     4.4300    +0.07
  Yuan*                       6.8807     6.8807    +0.00
                                                        
  Change so                                             
 far in 2017                                     
  Currency                Latest bid   End prev      Pct
                                           year     Move
  Japan yen                   113.55     117.07    +3.10
  Sing dlr                    1.4192     1.4490    +2.10
  Taiwan dlr                  31.330     32.279    +3.03
  Korean won                 1163.89    1207.70    +3.76
  Baht                         35.19      35.80    +1.76
  Peso                         49.76      49.72    -0.08
  Rupiah                       13336      13470    +1.00
  Rupee                        67.87      67.92    +0.07
  Ringgit                     4.4270     4.4845    +1.30
  Yuan                        6.8807     6.9467    +0.96
    * Taiwan's financial markets are closed from Jan. 27 to Feb.
1. 
    * Chinese financial markets will be closed from Jan. 27 to
Feb. 2 for the Lunar New Year holiday. 

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Additional reporting by IFR
Market's Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

