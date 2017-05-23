FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, baht up; Singapore dollar see-saws
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 1:49 AM / 5 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, baht up; Singapore dollar see-saws

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    May 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

 Change on the day at 0138 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.010     111.27        +0.23
 Sing dlr                     1.385       1.3858        +0.03
 Taiwan dlr                   30.027      30.052        +0.08
 Korean won                   1118.400    1118.6        +0.02
 Baht                         34.340      34.4          +0.17
 Peso                         49.770      49.77         +0.00
 Rupiah                       13293.000   13300         +0.05
 Rupee                        64.545      64.55         +0.00
 Ringgit                      4.294       4.303         +0.21
 Yuan                         6.888       6.8892        +0.02
                                                        
 Change so far                                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.010     117.07        +5.46
 Sing dlr                     1.385       1.4490        +4.59
 Taiwan dlr                   30.027      32.279        +7.50
 Korean won                   1118.400    1207.70       +7.98
 Baht                         34.340      35.80         +4.25
 Peso                         49.770      49.72         -0.10
 Rupiah                       13293.000   13470         +1.33
 Rupee                        64.545      67.92         +5.23
 Ringgit                      4.294       4.4845        +4.44
 Yuan                         6.888       6.9467        +0.85
 
 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.