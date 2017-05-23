EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, baht up; Singapore dollar see-saws

May 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.010 111.27 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.385 1.3858 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.027 30.052 +0.08 Korean won 1118.400 1118.6 +0.02 Baht 34.340 34.4 +0.17 Peso 49.770 49.77 +0.00 Rupiah 13293.000 13300 +0.05 Rupee 64.545 64.55 +0.00 Ringgit 4.294 4.303 +0.21 Yuan 6.888 6.8892 +0.02 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.010 117.07 +5.46 Sing dlr 1.385 1.4490 +4.59 Taiwan dlr 30.027 32.279 +7.50 Korean won 1118.400 1207.70 +7.98 Baht 34.340 35.80 +4.25 Peso 49.770 49.72 -0.10 Rupiah 13293.000 13470 +1.33 Rupee 64.545 67.92 +5.23 Ringgit 4.294 4.4845 +4.44 Yuan 6.888 6.9467 +0.85 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)