EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Philippine peso lower, yuan slightly weak

May 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.780 111.77 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.390 1.3902 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.194 30.166 -0.09 Korean won 1127.000 1124.2 -0.25 Baht 34.438 34.418 -0.06 Peso 49.965 49.82 -0.29 Rupiah 13315.000 13300 -0.11 Rupee 64.885 64.89 +0.00 Ringgit 4.301 4.292 -0.21 Yuan 6.894 6.8890 -0.07 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.780 117.07 +4.73 Sing dlr 1.390 1.4490 +4.24 Taiwan dlr 30.194 32.279 +6.91 Korean won 1127.000 1207.70 +7.16 Baht 34.438 35.80 +3.95 Peso 49.965 49.72 -0.49 Rupiah 13315.000 13470 +1.16 Rupee 64.885 67.92 +4.68 Ringgit 4.301 4.4845 +4.27 Yuan 6.894 6.9467 +0.77 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)