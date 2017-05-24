FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Philippine peso lower, yuan slightly weak
May 24, 2017 / 2:00 AM / 3 months ago

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Philippine peso lower, yuan slightly weak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    May 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0145 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.780     111.77        -0.01
 Sing dlr                     1.390       1.3902        +0.01
 Taiwan dlr                   30.194      30.166        -0.09
 Korean won                   1127.000    1124.2        -0.25
 Baht                         34.438      34.418        -0.06
 Peso                         49.965      49.82         -0.29
 Rupiah                       13315.000   13300         -0.11
 Rupee                        64.885      64.89         +0.00
 Ringgit                      4.301       4.292         -0.21
 Yuan                         6.894       6.8890        -0.07
                                                        
 Change so far                                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.780     117.07        +4.73
 Sing dlr                     1.390       1.4490        +4.24
 Taiwan dlr                   30.194      32.279        +6.91
 Korean won                   1127.000    1207.70       +7.16
 Baht                         34.438      35.80         +3.95
 Peso                         49.965      49.72         -0.49
 Rupiah                       13315.000   13470         +1.16
 Rupee                        64.885      67.92         +4.68
 Ringgit                      4.301       4.4845        +4.27
 Yuan                         6.894       6.9467        +0.77
 
 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

