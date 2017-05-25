FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
EM ASIA FX- S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar and ringgit rise
WORLD
Business
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 1:56 AM / 3 months ago

EM ASIA FX- S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar and ringgit rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    May 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0142 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.660     111.49        -0.15
 Sing dlr                     1.384       1.3844        +0.00
 Taiwan dlr                   30.091      30.183        +0.31
 Korean won                   1118.300    1126.8        +0.76
 Baht                         34.270      34.37         +0.29
 Peso                         49.890      49.995        +0.21
 Rupee                        64.730      64.73         +0.00
 Ringgit                      4.277       4.291         +0.34
 Yuan                         6.886       6.8895        +0.05
                                                        
 Change so far                                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.660     117.07        +4.85
 Sing dlr                     1.384       1.4490        +4.67
 Taiwan dlr                   30.091      32.279        +7.27
 Korean won                   1118.300    1207.70       +7.99
 Baht                         34.270      35.80         +4.46
 Peso                         49.890      49.72         -0.34
 Rupee                        64.730      67.92         +4.93
 Ringgit                      4.277       4.4845        +4.86
 Yuan                         6.886       6.9467        +0.88
 
 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Benagluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

