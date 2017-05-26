FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
EM ASIA FX-Thai baht, yuan up, S.Korean won weakens
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2017 / 1:58 AM / 3 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Thai baht, yuan up, S.Korean won weakens

2 Min Read

    May 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
 Change on the day at 0148 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.730     111.82        +0.08
 Sing dlr                     1.384       1.3863        +0.14
 Taiwan dlr                   30.087      30.084        -0.01
 Korean won                   1118.600    1116.5        -0.19
 Baht                         34.050      34.23         +0.53
 Peso                         49.860      49.83         -0.06
 Rupiah                       13290.000   13307         +0.13
 Rupee                        64.610      64.61         +0.00
 Ringgit                      4.273       4.277         +0.09
 Yuan                         6.854       6.8705        +0.24
                                                        
 Change so far                                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.730     117.07        +4.78
 Sing dlr                     1.384       1.4490        +4.67
 Taiwan dlr                   30.087      32.279        +7.29
 Korean won                   1118.600    1207.70       +7.97
 Baht                         34.050      35.80         +5.14
 Peso                         49.860      49.72         -0.28
 Rupiah                       13290.000   13470         +1.35
 Rupee                        64.610      67.92         +5.12
 Ringgit                      4.273       4.4845        +4.95
 Yuan                         6.854       6.9467        +1.35
 
 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.