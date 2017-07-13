FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX- S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar, Thai baht up
July 13, 2017 / 1:43 AM

EM ASIA FX- S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar, Thai baht up

2 Min Read

    July 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT.  
     
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0136 GMT                     
 Currency                Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen               113.180     113.13        -0.04
 Sing dlr                1.378       1.3773        -0.01
 Taiwan dlr              30.370      30.490        +0.40
 Korean won              1139.500    1145.1        +0.49
 Baht                    33.930      34.02         +0.27
 Peso                    50.480      50.55         +0.14
 Rupiah                  13340.000   13369         +0.22
 Rupee                   64.538      64.54         +0.00
 Ringgit                 4.286       4.292         +0.14
 Yuan                    6.784       6.7888        +0.07
                                                   
 Change so far in 2017                             
 Currency                Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen               113.180     117.07        +3.44
 Sing dlr                1.378       1.4490        +5.19
 Taiwan dlr              30.370      32.279        +6.29
 Korean won              1139.500    1207.70       +5.99
 Baht                    33.930      35.80         +5.51
 Peso                    50.480      49.72         -1.51
 Rupiah                  13340.000   13470         +0.97
 Rupee                   64.538      67.92         +5.24
 Ringgit                 4.286       4.4845        +4.63
 Yuan                    6.784       6.9467        +2.40
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)

