Asian local markets still humming

SINGAPORE, May 17 (IFR) - The familiar one-to-one correlation between troubled US equity markets and closed Asia primary dollar markets is casting its shadow on the region again.

But even as it becomes more difficult for Eastern issuers to raise dollars, the local markets are doing very well, thank you very much.

The latest proof came on Thursday: while the rout on global credit markets continued, Korea’s Export-Import Bank sold the largest ever yen deal in Japan from a Korean issuer.

This imperviousness of the region’s domestic bond markets to global financial market volatility had already been demonstrated during the 2008-2010 financial crisis, with local markets in the midst of the turmoil failing to reverse the secular issuance growth pattern they have demonstrated for the last decade or so.

Issuers in the region are hoping that pattern is repeated this time. Especially since the US dollar public market is quickly shutting down, with the S&P having fallen for most of the past two weeks, a backdrop of poor eurozone economic data, fears of a hard landing in China and rising talk of a Grexit - Greece being forced out of the eurozone - as early as next month.

In testament to that, planned dollar deals for China high-yield issuers ZhengTong and Baoxin were pulled, and while investor updates for PRC wastewater treatment company Sound Global are going ahead, the reluctance of Deutsche Bank and HSBC, which are arranging the meetings, to conduct formal deal roadshows underscores that the bid which enables dollar deals to cross the line is simply not there.

As was the case during the financial crisis and the rout which kicked into Asia’s primary dollar market in July, the bid for Asian currency paper, including yen, appears intact.

Kexim testified to that on Thursday as it priced a Samurai that set the new record for the largest ever yen deal by a Korean issuer. The JPY100bn (USD1.25bn) three-part deal included a two-year tranche that priced through the issuer’s implied dollar curve.

But Japan is not the only local market that continues to hum amid the noise from Europe. The dedicated Sharia funds which have equally shown tremendous resilience to the woes of Western equity and credit markets are likely to provide an auspicious backdrop to sukuk issuance from Asia. Malaysia’s SME Bank is expected shortly to launch a M$600m (USD195m) sukuk, to pick just one example.

The renminbi bond markets are also continuing their seemingly unstoppable charge, even after the appreciation trend of the currency was reversed. Testament to that is a jumbo Rmb20bn (USD3.17bn) two-tranche sub deal in the market for Citic Bank.

In Singapore, bankers are unfazed by the sell-off in the dollar bond markets, saying that the move will actually bring more business their way. One banker in the Lion City said European issuers were approaching him trying to tap that market, where liquidity remains high and yields low.

The contrast between the domestic bond markets and the US dollar bond market in terms of their respective pricing disciplines and investor bases explains why the former remain open while the latter slams shut.

Price tension in the Samurai and local bond markets is less intense than in the primary offshore dollar market given a typically protracted period between launch and formal pricing, ultra low secondary market liquidity, and post-issuance price transparency.

Hence, distribution bankers operating in these markets have no need for the ultra cautious mindset of the typical Asia dollar bond syndicate manager, who confronts reputational risk should a new deal get hit by fast money when free to trade on the break.

Local currency markets also enjoy a captive audience in Asia, where deposits far outstrip loans in many countries. In Singapore, for instance, one banker calculated that there were some USD20bn of deposits that are unused in banks.

Back to the dollar market, and while the pulled Chinese deals are from the high-yield space, high-grade Asian dollar deals might be able to cross the line, according to a regional syndicate head, should US and European equity markets stabilise.

“You’ve had the biggest inflow into emerging market bond funds last week [USD1.05bn according to EPFR] for two months and the biggest into global bond funds in over a decade as investors retreat from equities. A short-term reduction in equity market volatility will definitely create issuance windows for high quality names, even if the medium-term outlook for the eurozone is hideous,” said the syndicate head.

Yet, bankers agree that it is becoming trickier everyday to raise money in the Reg S/144a market. And with a forced exit of Greece from the eurozone now seen as a low odds probability, the headline noise which has shut the Asia primary dollar market seems unlikely to abate.

Regional syndicate bankers now need to make a big call on how and when to reopen the dollar issuance window. That is a problem local bankers do not share as it seems that the region’s domestic markets carry on without a care in the world. (Reporting By Jonathan Rogers; Editing by Julian Baker)