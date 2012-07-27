In Asia, it pays to be a stats geek

SINGAPORE, July 27 (IFR) - Obsessing over book statistics is one of the geekier aspects of the Asia G3 bond community, something which might appear akin to collecting car registration numbers.

Still, the people involved have a right to care about these things, although increasingly an Asia G3 deal’s geographical split can be misleading.

The US bid is key to the success of a Reg S/144a deal, but a growing chunk of that bid sits in the Asia stats, thanks to the mass immigration into Asia of US real money funds. The likes of T Rowe Price and Ashmore have recently opened offices in Hong Kong, with the mammoth Loomis Sayles having set up shop in Singapore earlier in the year.

So, to take a recent example, last week’s USD300m seven-year non-call four Global deal from China Fishery appeared to have a relatively low take-up Stateside, some 30%, but it was actually 50%, anchored by a couple of substantial bids from Asia-based US funds which appeared in the Asia booking of the trade. So don’t take a set of geographical book stats from Asia at face value.

One knock-on effect of this fund diaspora might well be a deepening of the Asian credit culture. T Rowe has recruited a bunch of HSBC’s analysts to help in doing the credit work on proposed Asia debt deals, and the US funds are poaching talent from the region’s investment banking analyst desks.

With the accounting culture in Asia often one of chaos and delayed reporting, the diligent digging of independent analysts might just push the region closer to resembling the US’s credit culture, which is one of the most disciplined and transparent in the world.

Thanks to 10-k reporting, US accounts are almost of the real time variety, something which is sadly absent in Asia, with full books often available only with a six-month lag.

It might just be that the growing presence of US real money in Asia could help push the region’s credit culture up a gear and in the process boost its debt markets, both offshore and onshore.

So the message is clear: while seemingly anodyne, Asia’s G3 book stats are increasingly concealing a fascinating underlying dynamic in the region’s fast moving debt markets. (Reporting by Jonathan Rogers; Editing by Julian Baker)