Asia Grains-Indonesia buys Canadian wheat, Thailand takes soymeal

* Indonesia buys 45,000 T of Canadian spring wheat

* Vietnam eyes Australian wheat for July shipment

* Australian wheat prices rally on tight supply

* Indian wheat sold to the Middle East at $300 FOB

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian millers bought 45,000 tonnes of Canadian spring wheat for shipment in July-August in recent deals while buyers from Vietnam are in the market looking for Australia cargoes for arrival in July.

Australian wheat prices rallied this week as tight old-crop supplies buoyed the market even as the U.S. market remained largely unchanged after declining more than 2 percent last week.

Canadian spring wheat was sold to Indonesian millers at around $365 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F), traders said.

“Most buyers in Indonesia are covered for wheat until July,” said one Singapore-based trader with an international trading company. “They are looking for August shipment now but buying is still very slow.”

Indonesian millers have yet to cover some 250,000 tonnes of wheat for August shipment, traders said.

Vietnamese mills, which have been locking in some Australian wheat in containers for July arrival, are negotiating bulk cargoes for July and August shipment.

Australian prime wheat with 10.5 percent protein was quoted around $350 a tonne, C&F, for July delivery in Southeast Asia and Australian standard wheat was offered at $345 a tonne - a gain of about $25 a tonne from last week for both varieties.

Australian hard wheat with 13 percent protein was offered at $375 a tonne for shipment in July, up around $20 from last week.

“We are simply running out of wheat,” said Ole Houe, an analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities. “The Australian old-crop wheat is getting extraordinarily scarce and our domestic prices are rocketing higher. Traders are struggling to get hold of wheat.”

PLANTING HIT

Planting across Australia’s New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia states has been slowed by dry weather although rains expected this week are likely to ease concerns.

The Chicago Board of Trade most-active July wheat has gained 0.7 percent this week after sliding 2.3 percent last week.

U.S. soft white wheat was quoted at around $325 a tonne C&F, hard red winter wheat at $355 a tonne and spring wheat with 14 percent protein at $375 a tonne. U.S. wheat has been largely unchanged from last week.

“If the market continues to trade sideways in the coming days, we expect buyers to start signing deals,” said another Singapore trader.

Traders sold around 30,000 tonnes of Indian wheat to millers in the Middle East at about $300 a tonne, free on board, for May-June arrival.

The wheat market could get support as dry weather threatens the Black Sea wheat crop, traders said.

The wheat market could get support as dry weather threatens the Black Sea wheat crop, traders said.

In the feed grains market, Thai millers purchased about 50,000 tonnes of soybean meal from Argentina for August-September shipment, traders said. South Korean feedmakers were seeking corn and wheat earlier this week.