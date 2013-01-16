Asia Grains-India sells corn, buyers eye feed wheat cargoes

* India sells 200,000 T of corn in recent deals

* Strong demand for Indian corn on higher U.S. prices

* SE Asian buyers eye Feb-March feed wheat shipments

* Soymeal values set to tumble on LatAm supplies

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - India has sold around 200,000 tonnes of corn in recent deals on the back of strong demand in Asia while millers from the region are likely to be in the market to book feed wheat cargoes for February-March shipment.

Asia’s soymeal demand has remained weak since the beginning of the year on expectations that prices will drop by March when bumper South American soybean supplies enter the market.

Indian corn cargoes were sold to feed millers in Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia after buyers returned after the year-end break, traders said.

“We expect there will be good demand for Indian corn as not much is available from South America and U.S. offers are not competitive,” said one Singapore-based feed grains trader. “There are quite a few guys who are actively selling Indian corn.”

Indian corn was quoted around $310-$315 a tonne, including cost and freight to Southeast Asia, compared with $335-$340 being offered for U.S. cargoes.

U.S. corn futures have risen for eight consecutive sessions, their longest rally since June, with the U.S. agriculture department’s forecast for tight stocks underpinning the market.

Taiwan’s Maize Industry Procurement Association bought 60,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from Argentina in a tender which closed on Wednesday. It was purchased at a premium of $1.24 a bushel, C&F, over the Chicago May contract, traders said.

Asian buyers led by South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand are likely to hit the market in the next few weeks to lock feed wheat supplies which are likely to come from India, traders said.

Buyers from the Philippines are expected to seek 50,000 tonnes of feed wheat for February shipment, while Thai importers will be looking for at least 40,000 tonnes.

“Indian wheat is cheapest at the moment and it has very successfully replaced Australian wheat in the animal feed market,” said another Singapore-based grains trader. “We expect this trend to continues until South American new-crop corn is available in March or April.”

India is poised to triple wheat exports this year to a higher-than-expected, record 6 million tonnes, helping plug a shortfall in lower-quality grain supplies and keep a lid on global prices.

Five years of bumper harvests have created unruly, large stockpiles of wheat in India at a time when Australia and Russia, the world’s second and third largest exporters, face shrinking production due to adverse weather.

Indian wheat is quoted around $340 a tonne, C&F, in Asia compared with $350-$355 being offered for similar quality Australian wheat.

Last week, the Korea Feed Association (KFA) in Busan purchased 55,000 tonnes of feed wheat in a tender for the same volume. The seller was Cargill at $328.85 a tonne, C&F, plus $1.50 a tonne surcharge for extra port unloading options, traders said.

In Asia’s soymeal market, demand was subdued as most buyers were booking hand-to-mouth supplies in anticipation of near record South American production pulling down prices.

“When you expect prices to decline by $50-$60 a tonne in the next couple of months, no one wants to hold large stocks,” the Singapore-based trader said. “If they need a 1,000 tonnes they will buy 600 tonnes.”

Brazil’s soybean harvest in early 2013 could exceed 81 million tonnes, compared with 66.4 million tonnes harvested in early 2012, and rising Brazilian soybean exports are expected from February, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday. (Editing by Miral Fahmy)