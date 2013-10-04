Asia Grains-Philippines buys feed wheat; Indian soymeal prices seen rising

* Philippines buys 45,000 T feed wheat for Nov shipment

* Indian soymeal prices may rise on threat of rain damage

* Asian wheat supply tightens, buyers eye European cargoes

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Feed millers in the Philippines bought 45,000 tonnes of wheat this week for shipment in November, while Indian soymeal prices are likely to rise as excessive rains threaten the soybean crop.

Wheat supplies remained tight in Asia, with slowing shipments from the Black Sea region and shrinking inventories in Australia, which could prompt buyers to seek European and Indian cargoes.

Feed millers in the Philippines paid $295 a tonne, including cost and freight, for wheat likely to be of Black Sea origin, traders said.

Indian soymeal prices, which have eased in the past few weeks, could rise as late-season rains are hurting the soybean crop in the country’s central region.

“It looks like there will be some damage to the bean crop,” said one Mumbai-based trader. “It is still raining in some parts of the crop belt as monsoon rains haven’t withdrawn.”

Indian soymeal was quoted around $515 a tonne, free alongside ship, at Kandla port this week, down from last week’s $538.

India’s soybean output could be up 2.4 percent from last year, at 12.98 million tonnes, says industry body the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA).

Indian farmers planted soybeans over 14.3 percent more land this year, at 12.22 million hectares, which the government and some experts feel has translated into higher output, although others say heavy late rains have hit the crop yield.

“India’s soybean output could be the same as last year because of rain damage,” the trader said.

Wheat supplies tightened in Asia with lack of cargoes available from key suppliers although the region’s top buyers are largely covered until the end of the year.

“We are seeing some delay in shipments from the Black Sea region and little is being offered from alternative origins,” said one Singapore-based trader.

“There is no panic as most mills have covered right up to December but if someone needs a cargo or two, European or Indian wheat is the only possibility.”

U.S. ports are busy with this year’s record corn crop and bumper soybean production, while Canadian ports are also heavily booked, traders said. Australian new-crop wheat will be available from December.

Heavy rains across Ukraine look set to shrink winter grain areas and slow exports, Agriculture Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk has said. The rains slowed the pace of the maize harvest, forcing the ministry to revise its export forecast for October.

The global supply squeeze has lifted benchmark U.S. wheat futures almost 10 percent in three consecutive weeks of rallying prices. The Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat contract is trading close to its highest since June.

South American corn was quoted around $245 a tonne, including cost and freight, into Southeast Asia, this week.

While Indonesia and Malaysia are covered for corn supplies until December, Vietnam is mostly booked right up to February.

“Corn demand was very slow this week,” a second trader said in Singapore. “Indonesia and Malaysia need cargoes for January, but they are not in any hurry as everyone knows the United States has a record crop to sell.” (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)